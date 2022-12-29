2022 was a stellar year for the horror genre with so many unique ideas and genuinely scary stories coming out to surprise fans everywhere. From the new Jordan Peele flick Nope to the unpredictable Barbarian, there was something for everyone to enjoy, and it seems as though 2023 is shaping up to be just as solid a year for the genre.

Before going forward, a couple of honorary mentions as they’re currently without a release date: Ti West’s MaXXXine is slated to come out this year. The film is the final one in a trilogy that includes X and Pearl, and follows Maxine after the events of X as she attempts to make it as an actress in 1980s Los Angeles. As of right now, there’s no release date, but it has been confirmed and is likely to make an appearance by the end of 2023. The Strangers reboot featuring Madelaine Petsch is also without an official release date but is expected to arrive this year. It will also be the first film in a new Strangers trilogy. And finally, Salem’s Lot, the Gary Dauberman-directed, James Wan produced, retelling of Stephen King’s novel, is also likely to premiere sometime in 2023 after multiple delays.

Now, onto the films we know are coming and when…

M3GAN (January 6th)

Possibly the most anticipated release on this list is M3GAN which will release in theaters on January 6th. The film follows Gemma (Allison Williams), a roboticist, who creates the titular M3GAN with artificial intelligence. M3GAN can do all that we humans can do, and after becoming the unexpected caretaker to her niece Cady, Gemma gifts the girl a M3GAN prototype with disastrous consequences.

For a concept that could easily be goofy, as the whole “killer robot/doll” thing has been done plenty before, M3GAN is shaping up to be a standout film and a perfect kick-off to the 2023 horror genre. Plus it’s coming from Blumhouse productions (the company behind films like Insidious, and The Conjuring) so it’s certain to be a fun watch.

Snow Falls (January 17th)

Snow Falls follows a group of five friends who get stranded in a remote cabin with no power during a snowstorm. One by one, each loses their sanity as they begin to fear something evil lurks in the snow. Starring Jonathan Bennett in the leading role, the film will be available on VOD and Digital Release on January 17th.

Infinity Pool (January 22nd)

Image via Sundance

2022’s X and Pearl helped elevate Mia Goth’s star power, and it seems her star trajectory will continue onwards and upwards in 2023. Not only is MaXXXine slated for the year, but so is Infinity Pool which will star her, Alexander Skarsgård and Cleopatra Coleman in the leads.

The film, directed by Brandon Cronenberg (son of David) follows wealthy couple James and Em (Skarsgård and Coleman) who are staying at an isolated island resort. They’re enticed and intrigued by the mysterious Gabi (Goth) who leads them away from the resort and into a culture of unimaginable horrors. It doesn’t stop there though. After an accident they are given a choice: be executed, or, if you’re rich enough to afford it, you can watch yourself die. Given the plot and the fact that it’s from the Cronenberg bloodline, Infinity Pool looks to be a wild ride from start to finish. It’ll be released in theaters on January 22nd.

Knock at the Cabin (February 3rd)

Image via Universal

Knock at the Cabin follows a vacationing family who is taken hostage by a group of armed strangers and is forced to make a choice to avert the apocalypse. This film is set to release in theaters on February 3rd, and is written, directed, and produced by M. Night Shyamalan. It’s also based on the book The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay. Based on the plot and trailer alone, Knock at the Cabin looks to be an eerie and unpredictable ride (and with Shyamalan on board it’s bound to have some sort of mind-boggling twist.)

Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey (February 15th)

Image via Jagged Edge Productions

Yes, you read that right. Winnie the Pooh is becoming a cold-blooded killer in this February 15th release. Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey is said to follow Pooh and Piglet as they go on a rampage after being abandoned by Christopher Robin when he goes off to college. It will be the directorial debut from director Rhys Frake-Waterfield who also wrote the screenplay.

Scream 6 (March 10th)

Image via Paramount Pictures

When it was announced that Scream would be making a comeback in 2022 it elated horror fans all over the world. It was also pretty much set in stone that it would do well and therefore another film was greenlit. Scream 6 will follow the previous film's survivors as they try and start fresh in New York, only to be followed by Ghostface.

While the prospect of a new setting away from Woodsboro, and one as large in scale as New York, is fun, the film will unfortunately not have Neve Campbell in its cast — marking the first Scream film without Sidney Prescott. However, it will bring back fan-favorite Kirby (Hayden Panettiere) who was last seen in Scream 4 and whose fate was left ambiguous.

The film was originally slated for March 31st but was recently bumped up to March 10th, meaning Ghostface will return sooner than expected to slash again.

Renfield (April 14th)

Renfield is based on the character of the same name from Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula and has Nicholas Hoult in the titular role. The film will follow Renfield, who grows tired of being Dracula’s (Nicolas Cage) servant and seeks out a new lease in life, which may just involve him falling in love. The film will be a horror-comedy and is slated to release in theaters on April 14th.

Evil Dead Rise (April 21st)

Yes, the deadites are back at it again! This installment in the Evil Dead franchise is written and directed by Lee Cronin and will release in theaters on April 21st. Evil Dead Rise follows two estranged sisters (Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan) whose reunion is interrupted by an ancient book that lets loose an array of demons and forces them into an intense battle for survival.

Insidious: Fear The Dark (July 7th)

Insidious: Fear The Dark will serve as the fifth installment in the Insidious franchise and is slated to release on July 7th. The film is set 10 years after Insidious 2 and will follow Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) as he heads east to drop his son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) off at college. However, Dalton's repressed nightmare demons soon make a return that will haunt both him and Josh.

This will be the first film in the series to not be directed by either James Wan or Lee Whannell and will instead be passed on to Patrick Wilson in his directorial debut.

The Nun 2 (September 8th)

The Nun 2 is the upcoming sequel to 2018’s The Nun, and will also be the 9th film in The Conjuring universe. The film will take place in 1956 France and will once again bring Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) face-to-face with Valak (Bonnie Aarons). The film will hit theaters on September 8th.

The Exorcist (October 13th)

Image via Warner Bros.

This David Gordon Green-directed film is said to be a direct sequel to the original 1973 The Exorcist. While it is intended to be a direct sequel, it’s been said that the original trilogy will still remain canon within this new film. An additional two sequels have already been greenlit, so this will be the first in a brand-new Exorcist trilogy.

The plot summary thus far is that of a father whose child becomes possessed and seeks out the help of someone who has had a similar experience: none other than Chris MacNeil who will once again be played by Ellen Burstyn.

Saw X (October 27th)

And finally, Saw X will be making its arrival on October 27th. It will mark the tenth installment in the Saw franchise and will also mark the return of Tobin Bell who hasn’t played the character of Jigsaw/John Kramer since 2017’s Jigsaw. While the plot is heavily under wraps and we know nothing aside from a few casting announcements, the film is confirmed to be coming this year, and plot details will likely be revealed as the release date gets closer.