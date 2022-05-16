The late Tom Petty once sang, "The waiting is the hardest part." While he probably wasn't talking about waiting for movies, the sentiment certainly carries over. We often hear about movies years before we get to see them, and in many cases, a two-minute trailer is all we get to tide us over and give some indication of how the film will be.

That makes the waiting even harder when an anticipated film doesn't have a trailer. According to IMDb, filming has been completed for the following eight films, and each is in post-production. That means a trailer could drop any day, but as at the time of writing, film fans are yet to see anything more than a poster or promo image for these upcoming releases. It's only a matter of time (hopefully), as all are slated for a 2022 or early 2023 release.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

The original Black Panther was a huge critical and commercial hit, and was even nominated for Best Picture in 2018. With Ryan Coogler having always been attached to return as director for the sequel, expectations were (and still are) high for its sequel, and it remains slated for a November 2022 release.

Of course, the tragic and unexpected loss of Chadwick Boseman has cast a good deal of uncertainly on what this new Black Panther film will focus on, as there are reportedly no plans to digitally recreate or recast the character of T'Challa. But filming has wrapped, and with the other cast members from the first returning, whatever direction the series now goes in has fans interested, and the speculation about the plot of the upcoming sequel will likely continue until its first trailer drops.

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Everything looks set in place for Killers of the Flower Moon to be another great film from director Martin Scorsese, who himself is almost 80, and is showing no signs of slowing down as a filmmaker. It's a historical, crime-related story, and it will mark the first time Scorsese puts his two favorite leading men in a movie together (acting giants Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio).

The film has been in production for ages, which is making Scorsese fans continually desperate to see any footage from the film. It's been about a year since the film's one and only promo image - featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in character - was released, so the sooner we get a look at the visuals and feel of the film in motion, the better.

'The Killer'

A film that's long been a passion project for David Fincher, and with a cast that includes Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, The Killer sounds very promising. It looks to be an intense, psychological crime-thriller about an assassin whose profession starts taking a heavy toll on his emotional and mental wellbeing.

The dark subject and crime-themed premise put it right in Fincher's wheelhouse, and even better, Andrew Kevin Walker, who wrote the screenplay for Fincher's 1995 film, Se7en, has written the script for The Killer, too. Considering the names attached and the overall concept, this should hopefully be great... we might not even need a trailer to let us know that, in all honesty.

'Knives Out 2'

The first Knives Out resurrected the whodunit film - which is a genre that's not seen often these days - and in the process, felt like a blast of fresh air. Of course, it had some unusual subversions to the more standard crime-mystery formula, and had a mostly comedic tone, but it definitely didn't feel like a full-on parody of the genre (not to the extent of something like 1985's Clue).

Knives Out 2 has Rian Johnson once again directing, and Daniel Craig reprising his role from the first, but otherwise, the cast is full of new characters. Maybe this will make some people cautious, but after the success of the first, Johnson can surely be trusted to give another worthy mystery for detective Benoit Blanc to solve.

'Blonde'

This one looks interesting. Stated to be a loose dramatization of the life of Marilyn Monroe (played here by Ana de Armas), it comes from director Andrew Dominik, best known for The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, crime films like Chopper and Killing Them Softly, and some a pair of Nick Cave documentaries.

With that kind of filmography, and Blonde allegedly having some possibly shocking content, it could end up causing quite a stir. At the very least, it will likely be more interesting than the average biopic, which may make some viewers unhappy and thrill others. It's certain to be an interesting film, and De Armas is always a captivating presence on screen, so anticipation even for just a trailer is high.

'The Whale'

Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film has filmgoers excited, even if we all know very little about it. It's said to be a comedy-drama about an obese man who wants to connect with his estranged daughter, with the main character being played by Brendan Fraser.

Fraser himself has been mounting a comeback of sorts in the last year or so, and fans who've missed seeing him on screen are excited and intrigued by this project. Aronofsky is also a hugely unpredictable filmmaker who never quite makes the same film twice, and so with that kind of collaboration and the unique-sounding premise, The Whale could be something amazing.

'Babylon'

Filming has wrapped for Babylon, and yet we don't even have any idea of what the plot is. We know it's set in Hollywood, likely in the 1920s or 1930s, given that's when actors like Clara Bow (played here by Margot Robbie) and Charlie Chaplin (played here by Tobey Maguire) were most active. We also know the cast looks fantastic - Brad Pitt, Samara Weaving, and Olivia Wilde, to name a few.

It also marks the return of Damien Chazelle, who's been on a good streak with Whiplash, La La Land, and First Man. Babylon should hopefully continue that streak, and whatever the movie is actually about, viewers can have faith that it'll likely be worth watching, even if a trailer and plot synopsis elude them.

'Disappointment Blvd.'

Ari Aster traumatized horror fans in the best way possible with Hereditary and Midsommar, released back to back in 2018 and 2019 respectively. There's been a slightly longer break between films now, with Disappointment Blvd. still slated for a 2022 release.

Hopefully, Disappointment Blvd. won't be a disappointment, and will deliver the same uneasy feelings Aster conveyed in his previous films. With the always great Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role, and the film said to be a mix of comedy, drama, and horror, the movie certainly sounds intriguing, with the lack of a trailer only adding to the mystery of what exactly Disappointment Blvd. could be about.

