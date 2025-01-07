New year, new seasons! Reality television has become the guilty pleasure genre that television viewers simply cannot get enough of. Whether it's watching an intense survival competition or the lavish lives of individuals living out their dreams, reality television serves as escapism. It's also our way into the world of entertainment because, real or not, reality television is about us real people.

2025 is coming in hot with an abundance of new seasons of our favorite shows, brand-new properties eager to earn fans, and reboots of classic series with a fresh lens. With so many upcoming series still yet to announce their return, here are ten of the most anticipated reality shows of 2025 that we know are going to grab those headlines.

10 'Small Town Setup'

Season 1

Hallmark+ already gave us a Christmas gift with their first reality series, Finding Mr. Christmas. Now, they're back with another sickly sweet series called Small Town Setup. Imagine a Hallmark movie turned into a reality show, and that's what you'll get. An unsuspecting city-dwelling single returns to visit their parents in their small town only to find out they have set them up with three potential dates.

Will they find love in a small town place? Dating in the city can be hard, so maybe movie magic dating is all it takes! Hosted by Ashley Williams, this adorable matchmaking series brings you the allure of a dating show with the charm of Hallmark. As the tagline says, it's a romantic adventure with "heart, hope, and a hefty dose of small-town magic." With each episode following a different subject, Hallmark+ dropped all six episodes of its first season on January 2nd. And yes, it is like a Hallmark movie, but real.

9 'Hollywood Squares'

Season 1- Reboot

Will circle get the square? The beloved game show Hollywood Squares is returning to CBS as players engage in a game of tic-tac-toe as celebrities answer quiz questions while tossing out a dose of comedy. Hosted by CBS Mornings co-anchor Nate Burleson, the new reboot will feature Drew Barrymore as the iconic center square.

Joining in on the fun is a celebrity lineup including Tyra Banks, Julie Bowen, Yvette Nicole Brown, Whitney Cummings, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Tiffany Haddish, Oliver Hudson, Pete Holmes, Gabriel Iglesias, Jo Koy, Jay Leno, Justin Long, Kevin Nealon, RuPaul, Andrew Rannells, Kristen Schaal, Sheryl Underwood, Jimmy O. Yang, and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, with many more names to come. The new primetime series will join The Price is Right at Night and Raid the Cage for CBS Game Night. If the lineup of celebrities playing isn't a reason to tune in, I don't know what is!

8 'American Idol'

Season 23

After 23 seasons, one might ask why another season of American Idol would be a highly anticipated reality show of the year. The answer is simple: Carrie Underwood. After the departure of Katy Perry from the judging panel, the American Idol winner is taking her spot and bringing along her experience as a contestant to the competition.

Having an incredible career in the country music scene, Carrie Underwood is destined to bring a wealth of knowledge to the American Idol hopefuls. She'll be joining returning judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, with Ryan Seacrest as host. 20 years after Carrie Underwood's Season 4 win, this season of American Idol is destined to be a celebration.

7 'The Joe Schmo Show'

Season 1- Reboot

Back in the heyday of reality television came a parody of reality television called The Joe Schmo Show. One unsuspecting individual is thrust into a game he believes is all real. But it's all a hoax. The people he's "playing" against are all improv actors. With three seasons during its original run, The Joe Schmo Show played upon the tropes that have made the genre thrive. Now, TBS has opted to bring the series back where Ben, an electrician from Baltimore, thinks he's competing for a chance to win $1,00,000.

The modern revival of the show-within-a-show will be hosted by Cat Deeley, which will truly help to hammer home the idea that the illusion could all be real. Created by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, the brilliant minds behind Deadpool, the new reboot of The Joe Schmo Show is destined to bring the funny to the screen once again. Perhaps this version will launch the comedy career of one of the improv players like it did with Kristen Wiig back in Season 1.

6 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition'

Season 1- Reboot

It's time to "move that bus!" Originally a spin-off of the physical makeover show, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition has always been that feel-good series of hope and making dreams come true. As the second official revival of the series, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is making its triumphant return to ABC.

Hosted by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the brilliant minds of the home organization company The Home Edit, the new series is bringing the heart back to reality television. Joining them on their home renovation adventures are Arianne Bellizaire and Survivor winner Wendell Holland as the designers. The reimagined series is heartwarming as ever.

5 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'

Season 16

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been the source of some of Bravo's most infamous moments. We haven't even seen a single moment from its upcoming sixteenth season, but we already know it's bound to be iconic. The drama that has come out has already made this season appointment television. Prior to the start of filming, it had been revealed that Kandi Burruss would be leaving her post as one of the longest-tenured castmembers.

Additionally, Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards-Ross announced they would no longer be appearing as a peach holder. Their departures opened the door for the return of Porsha Williams. But chaos ensued when reports came out that Kenya Moore was forced to cease filming due to allegations of distributing sexually explicit material of new castmember, Brittany Eady. With Moore gone, Phaedra Parks, the reality star of 2024, was announced to return as a peach holder. If Andy Cohen is excited, so are we! With so much drama out there, we can't wait to see how this will turn out.

4 'Below Deck Down Under'

Season 3

It's been almost two years since we last took to the stunning seas of Australia to experience life on a luxury yacht with the crew of Below Deck Down Under. After a tumultuous second season surrounding sexual misconduct, Below Deck Down Under fans have been waiting with bated breath to see Captain Jason Chambers again. During Bravo Fan Fest, Andy Cohen teased the upcoming season with a clip of a salacious Captain Jason Chambers in a silk robe preparing himself for the charter guests.

Fans were also able to see a glimpse of Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph and deckhand Harry Van Vliet's return. Noticeably missing was Chief Stew Aesha Scott, who most recently returned to her original stomping grounds, Below Deck Mediterranean. The potential of Captain Jason and Aesha being separated is heartbreaking, but fans are more than ready to see a new season of Australian adventures.