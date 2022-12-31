Everyone's fallen for a reality competition show at one point or another, and sometimes, you just might fall for them all. Whether it's aspiring singers hoping to become a musical idol, celebrities who have two left feet on the dance floor, or drag queens strutting their stuff for RuPaul, reality TV has it all when it comes to what to watch.

From America's Got Talent'slatest spin-off to the uncertain fate of NBC's newest musical competition American Song Contest,there are several popular reality shows returning for another season of competition in 2023.

'America's Got Talent: All-Stars' – January 2, 2023

For 17 seasons, America's Got Talent has given a platform to anyone and everyone with a talent to share, launching to fame performers like singer Grace VanderWaal, magician Mat Franco and ventriloquists Terry Fator and Darcy Lynne Farmer.

After spawning two spin-off competitions, a third is set to premiere on NBC on January 2, 2023. Before all new contestants hit the stage for Season 18 in the spring, America's Got Talent: All-Stars will feature past contestants and winners battling for the top spot with talents they've already showcased once before and judged by Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15 – January 6, 2023

Everyone's favorite drag queen reality competition RuPaul's Drag Race premiered in 2009, shooting to superstardom performers like Bianca Del Rio, Jujubee and Shangela. The show will premiere its 15th season on January 6, 2023 when 16 all-new contestants compete for the coveted prize.

The new season is set to celebrate the show's 200th episode and will see RuPaul return as a judge alongside returning judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison,while contestants include Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Amethyst and Sasha Colby,the mother of Season 14 contestant Kerri Colby.

'American Idol' Season 21 – February 19, 2023

American Idol has sent 20 consecutive seasons on FOX and ABC, launching the music careers of everyone from Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson to popstar David Archuleta to the original Idol Kelly Clarkson. While the show has sifted through judges over the years, the magic of watching a star be born will continue with Season 21.

Premiering on ABC on February 19, 2023 and has already begun teasing some notable auditions, as well as their season finale plans. Before a new American Idol is crowned, Season 2 winner and runner-up Reuben Studdard and Clay Aiken have already announced their plans to perform on the Season 21 finale, among other surprises to top off the season.

'Survivor' Season 44 – March 1, 2023

Survivor, the reality show following a group of castaways as they compete against each other for the final prize, has survived on CBS for 43 seasons and counting. After receiving a double pickup in 2022, Season 44 is set to premiere on March 1, 2023.

The new season was filmed over the summer of 2022 in Fiji and is set to star former Seattle Seahawks fullback Brandon Cottom among the 18 contestants who will be battling it out on the island for the desired one million dollar prize.

'The Voice' Season 23 – March 6, 2023

The Voice has spent the last 12 years and 22 seasons playing some literal musical chairs with its coaches, starting out with Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green and ending Season 22 with Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend along with series regular Shelton.

Season 23 will see some new but familiar faces in the chairs when former One Direction star Niall Horan,reality singing competition supertar Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper join Shelton as they search for the next big Voice in music when the show returns to NBC on March 6, 2023.

'The Masked Singer' Season 9 – February 15, 2023

The Masked Singer became an overnight sensation when it premiered on FOX in 2019, showcasing a variety of celebrities performing songs while hidden beneath elaborate costumes. Hosted by Nick Cannon, the celebrity reality competition is memorably judged by Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

Season 9 is set to hit FOX on February 15, 2023 with a new roster of stars wearing all-new costumes, for which the show won two consecutive Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2020 and 2021 for memorable costumes like the Russian Dolls, Robopine and White Tiger.

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 32 – September 2023

Dancing With The Stars has been a beloved reality show for 17 years and 31 seasons, starting with its 2005 premiere on ABC which saw General Hospital star Kelly Monaco as the first-ever winner. In 2022, DWTS experienced a major shakeup when the show moved onto Disney+, acting as the first program to air live from the streaming service.

RELATED: Famous Celebs You Didn't Know Guest-Starred On 'General Hospital'

Having been renewed for at least two seasons on Disney+, Season 32 is already promised to fans of the ballroom dance competition series, despite not being expected to air until September 2023.

'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 18 – Summer of 2023

So You Think You Can Dance premiered in 2005 and launched the careers of dancers like Witney Carson, Hayley Erbert and the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss. After 16 seasons, the show took a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and returned to FOX in the summer of 2022 when it crowned its latest winner, Alexis Warr.

While no official premiere date is set for Season 18, fans can expect the new season to air in the summer of 2023 while auditions have already begun. Season 17's judges included Leah Remini and JoJo Siwa at the table with tWitch, and there has been no word on how the show will handle the dancer's tragic passing.

'LEGO Masters' Season 4 – Summer of 2023

There's a reality show for everything these days, and in 2020, FOX premiered a series centered around the building of LEGOs. LEGO Masters, hosted by Will Arnett, follows teams of LEGO builders as they compete in challenges to come out on top as the LEGO Master.

Just after the Season 3 finale crowned its latest winners Nick Della Mora and actor and Twitch show host Stacey Roy in December 2022, the show was renewed for a fourth season, which is expected to air sometime in the summer of 2023.

'American Song Contest' Season 2

Taking a page from Eurovision's book, American Song Contest premiered on NBC in early 2022, where it showcased a slew of singer-songwriters battling it out for the honor of having the best song in the country. Coming down to newcomer AleXa and former R5 band member Rike Lynch, it was K-Pop singer AleXa who took home the title with her song "Wonderland."

The show's first season was hosted by music superstars Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg,and while a Season 2 is still said to be in negotiation, the chances are likely with the viewer's love of the two hosts and the support of several contestants throughout the season.

