It's hard to pull off a satisfying conclusion. A great movie ending has to wrap up many narrative threads in a way that makes sense and feels earned. Unsurprisingly, lots of movies fail to do this admittedly daunting task properly, winding up being anticlimactic. Occasionally, it is by design, but often, it's due to the writer or director being boxed into a narrative corner with few ways out.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the movies with the most anticlimactic endings. Their plots build toward something grand only to deflate at the last moment. In No Country for Old Men, the abrupt conclusion left audiences debating its meaning, but in movies like Next and The Village, the unsatisfactory final reveals undermined everything that came before. Even blockbusters like The Matrix Revolutions and Mockingjay – Part 2 struggled to stick the landing.

10 'Gothika' (2003)

Directed by Mathieu Kassovitz

"You can’t trust someone who thinks you’re crazy." In this horror film, Halle Berry is Dr. Miranda Grey, a psychiatrist at a mental institution who wakes up one day as a patient, accused of murdering her husband (Charles S. Dutton). With no memory of the crime, she struggles to prove her innocence while experiencing terrifying visions of a ghostly young woman (Kathleen Mackey). Eventually, Miranda realizes that she committed the crime while possessed by the spirit of the murdered girl.

The whole third act feels like an attempt at Sixth Sense-inspired twists, including the revelation that the sheriff (John Carroll Lynch) was the mastermind behind the assault and killing of the ghost girl, Rachel. The resolution is also very rushed. Once Miranda clears her name, the film awkwardly shifts into sequel set-up mode, with Miranda walking down a street, only to see another ghost—suggesting she has somehow become a supernatural detective.