For those that didn’t get quite enough jumps during the Halloween season, Searchlight Pictures has announced that Antlers is on its way to Digital on December 21, followed by a Blu-ray and DVD release on January 4, 2022 for all of your thriller needs.

The film, which is based on a short story by Nick Antosca, centers around a small town in Oregon that is filled with dark secrets and urban myths surrounding a horned beast called a wendigo. The secrets begin to come to light when they are uncovered by a teacher (Keri Russell) and her sheriff brother (Jesse Plemons) as they attempt to give aid to a disturbed young boy. When the brother and sister duo start to dig deeper into the at-home goings-on of the boy’s household, they stumble further into the darkness towards a supernatural entity.

The film was directed by Scott Cooper (Hostiles), who also wrote the screenplay alongside C. Henry Chaisson and Antosca. Scare king Guillermo del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape of Water) served as producer for this spine-chilling, monster-centered horror flick.

Along with Russell (The Americans, Felicity) and Plemons (Jungle Cruise, Breaking Bad), the film stars Jeremy T. Thomas, Graham Greene (Dances With Wolves), Scott Haze (Old Henry), Rory Cochrane (Dazed and Confused, Empire Records), and Amy Madigan (Field of Dreams, Uncle Buck).

Be sure to get your hands on Antlers when it comes out on Digital December 21 with a Blu-ray and DVD release to follow on January 4, 2022. Check out the Blu-ray box art as well as the full list of special features below:

THE EVIL WITHIN: Co-writer/director Scott Cooper gives us a glimpse of the many complex layers at play in his approach to making Antlers, a horror film about very human concerns, and his most ambitious film to date.

Co-writer/director Scott Cooper gives us a glimpse of the many complex layers at play in his approach to making Antlers, a horror film about very human concerns, and his most ambitious film to date. AN EXPLORATION OF MODERN HORROR WITH GUILLERMO DEL TORO: Producer Guillermo del Toro traces the lineage of elevated horror in cinema. Employing his encyclopedic knowledge and passion for the horror genre, he discusses the connection between mythology and human behavior.

ARTIFACTS AND TOTEMS: The filmmakers discuss how they created this world of a small, tight-knit Northwest community of working-class Americans in bringing Scott Cooper's vision to life.

GODS WALK AMONG US: An in-depth exploration of the digital and practical effects used to create the film's primal creatures.

CRY OF THE WENDIGO : Discover the fascinating folklore behind the wendigo from the film's First Nations consultants. Learn about the creature's mythic origins and about its connection to man's betrayal of the land.

METAMORPHOSIS : At the center of Antlers is a transformative performance by Scott Haze. Hear about the actor's preparation for filming, including how he lost some 70 pounds in order to play a deeply tragic character.

COMIC-CON @ HOME WITH SCOTT COOPER AND GUILLERMO DEL TORO: Steve Weintraub moderates this candid Comic-Con@Home 2020 Panel interview with Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper. Hear the filmmakers describe their process, and learn who some of their filmmaking heroes are.

