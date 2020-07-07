Collider Is Hosting a Comic-Con@Home ‘Antlers’ Panel with Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper

I’ve got a few questions for you. Are you a fan of either Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper? Are you looking forward to their Searchlight Pictures movie Antlers? Would you like to hear the two of them talk about how they made the movie, designed the Wendigo-inspired monster, and the craft of filmmaking? If you answered yes to these questions, I’m about to make you very happy.

At this year’s Comic-Con@Home, Collider is hosting a really cool panel titled “Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper Talk Antlers and Filmmaking” and if you’re a fan of del Toro or Cooper, I promise it’s worth your time. Not only do they share some cool behind the scenes stories about the making of Antlers, they get into how they work as filmmakers and the way they create a visual style. In addition, the panel will include an exclusive Antlers featurette which includes never before seen footage. The date of the panel is July 25th. Comic-Con will announce the time very soon.

Cooper directed Antlers and del Toro produced the film, which is based on Nick Antosca’s short story “The Quiet Boy”, which you can read in its entirety right here. The story is about a small-town Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, who discover that a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. I don’t want to say too much more, except it’s definitely not PG-13 and I hope del Toro and Cooper make another film together soon. Antlers also stars JT Corbitt, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, and Amy Madigan.

For more on Antlers, check out the trailer below.

