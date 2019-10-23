New ‘Antlers’ Trailer Dives Deeper Into the Guillermo Del Toro-Produced Horror Starring Keri Russell

0

Fox Searchlight and Walt Disney Pictures has released a new trailer for Antlers, the horror story directed by Scott Cooper (Black Mass) and produced by monster maestro Guillermo del Toro (Shape of Water). The film’s script was co-written by Henry Chaisson (Breaker Breaker) and Nick Antosca, based on Antosca’s short story “The Quiet Boy”, which you can read in its entirety right here.

Keri Russell is set to star as an Oregon teacher who, along with her small-town sheriff brother (Jesse Plemons), discovers a local boy (Jeremy T. Thomas) is hiding a horrifying secret. Outside of that scant plot synopsis, not a ton of info is out there about Antlers, but the first teaser trailer did offer up plenty of small-town spookiness and an aesthetic that fits right into Del Toro’s usual dark wheelhouse. When we spoke to Cooper last year, the Crazy Heart filmmaker told us the movie was influenced by John Carpenter‘s Halloween, William Friedkin‘s The Exorcist, and Andrei Tarkovsky‘s Stalker.

Wow, wow, wow, where to begin on this official trailer? It does a heck of a job at setting up the atmosphere, with a notably grim vibe descending on a small town surrounded by forests reminiscent of Twin Peaks or Twilight. The trailer also removes all but one word of dialogue from the trailer, instead showing us glimpses from the movie. We see a lot of the young boy, played by Thomas, and his daily routine in feeding what appear to be another member of his family who is in a much worse condition than he is. Whatever is going on with this person it doesn’t look good because they’re living in an attic and eating whole skunk on the reg. There’s also a lot of Plemons and his big boy mustache and Russell, alternating between looking worried and perturbed at every turn. But the real win for the trailer — and the one that should convince you this frightfest is worth checking out — is the very brief glimpse of a man transforming into an otherworldly creature with (you guessed it) antlers. Sold!

Antlers hits theaters on January 1, 2020. The film also stars JT Corbitt, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, and Amy Madigan. For even more Antlers, make sure to check out that first teaser trailer. Check out the trailer below:

Here is the official synopsis for Antlers: