America's Next Top Model was a reality competition show that helped broaden Tyra Banks' fame. She wanted to give normal girls the chance to become models, so she became a mentor to many girls and helped guide them through the ins and outs of what it takes to be a model. The show had 24 seasons and continued to evolve throughout every season. Viewers were graced with many contestants who have become reality TV icons because of the many antics they played throughout the show, but the show's winners were its true stars.

Each of the winners from every cycle brought something different to the plate, and from Cycle 1 to Cycle 24, they all had a uniqueness that made them stand out and become the show's winner. From the British Invasion to becoming part of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, these winners showed why they "wanted to be on top" and became Top Models.

America's Next Top Model Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 19, 2003 Cast Tyra Banks , Jay Manuel , Nigel Barker , J. Alexander , Kelly Cutrone , Twiggy , André Leon Talley , Janice Dickinson Main Genre Reality Creator(s) Tyra Banks

10 Sophie Sumner

Cycle 18 British Invasion

Image via Pottle Productions Inc.

America's Next Top Model, as the name in the title states, was looking for the next "American model" to make it into that world. For Cycle 18, though, Tyra Banks decided to change things up a little and cast models from Britain, which is when the "British Invasion" season happened. This season was different from any other one as the girls were competing in two teams, America vs. Britain. Each team had very strong competitors, and it was a very tight race throughout the season, but one of the standouts on the Brit's side was Sophie Sumner.

When viewers met her, she became an instant favorite because of her spunky personality and off-the-chart looks. The moment many of the girls realized she was competition was during her makeover, when Tyra decided to give Sophie pink hair, which made her stand out even more than the rest. Throughout the competition, she constantly stood out in front of the judges, which is why she became the first British girl to win America's Next Top Model. Thanks to the show, her career blossomed in the entertainment and fashion world as she now hosts an Amazon Live show called Just Between Us with The Challenge alumni Natalie Negrotti and Devyn Simone.

9 Nicole Fox

Cycle 13

Image via UPN

When it comes to being a model, the standards are always set, and the girls must be a certain height to make it into this world. They have to be tall because clothing and everything is showcased better with someone taller. Tyra Banks wanted to change that requirement, so for Cycle 13, she decided to cast only shorter girls. This was something that was never done since, in the season prior, whenever a contestant was shorter, they would be eliminated because they would not be given the chance. This season, viewers met Nicole Fox, who is seen as the weird outcast girl from the group. Whenever she is in front of a camera, she outshines everyone in the group.

Nicole became the winner of the petite cycle because of her unique look and how she would take a creative approach to her photoshoots. She was always thinking outside the box, and though some of her cast mates may have seen this as out of the ordinary, it proved to work in her favor, as she won the season. Thanks to her quirkiness and creative outlook, she has become a full-time artist and put her modeling life behind her.

8 Yoanna House

Cycle 2

Image via UPN

When viewers met Yoanna House, she was a polished girl who gave preppy vibes. However, her face had symmetry that was easily lost with her original long hair. She became one of the girls' main competitors once she got her makeover and received her short hair. Yoanna knew about fashion, which helped her grow in the competition and become the show's winner. Throughout her time on the show, she was the mother figure for many girls and the one they would go to for advice. Still, she will always be remembered as Camille McDonald's archenemy on the show, as they were never able to get along.

Besides being a good model, Yoanna stood out because she also had a great presence in front of the camera, which helped her grow in the entertainment world. She became a host for shows like Queen Bees, the first show in which viewers were graced with Stassi Schroeder's presence. Thanks to her hosting gig in Queen Bees, Yoanna is currently a certified on-air host for QVC and HSN, but she has not left her modeling roots behind her.

7 Krista White

Cycle 14

Image via IMDB.

Cycle 14 of America's Next Top Model had one of the strongest group of finalists, but the ultimate winner was Krista White. Throughout her time on the show, Krista was always one of the top competitors as she brought a unique look that hadn't been seen before, and her makeover proved her versatility. Her makeover consisted of being able to put different extensions of her hair and rock the shorter hair look.

This was a unique outlook at first, but this was one of the things that helped her stand out, as she could be seen with any look and still be stunning. Her personality was loud and fun, but she always knew how to tone it down when it came to her photoshoots. Thanks to her time on the show, she was able to continue her modeling career afterward. She even had the opportunity to work in the editorial side of fashion while continuing to be a model.

6 Naima Mora

Cycle 4

Image via UPN

Seen as one of the rebel girls because of her rocker look, Naima Mora won the show because she showed a different outlook on modeling. Whenever it came time for her photoshoots, she took different perspectives, making her photos stand out. Her personality was quieter than any of the girls; her focus on the competition and wanting to improve helped her get to the final. Even though she has stated she is very thankful for her experience on ANTM, she recently spoke out about being let go from Ford Models, the agency she signed on to when she won the show.

She posted on her TikTok account, explaining that the agency decided to drop her because she had gained weight after the competition and had shaved off her signature mohawk. She enjoys expressing herself through her looks, and working with the agency made her restricted because she did not meet the standards models had back in the day.

5 CariDee English

Cycle 7

Image via UPN

The girls had to be beautiful to be a top model, but their personalities needed to stand out to be remembered. This was something that helped CariDee English to become the winner of Cycle 7. Throughout her time on the show, CariDee would think outside the box with her photoshoots and make her look beautiful week by week. Her personality was bold and loud, making her even more interesting to watch and an easier decision to make her the winner. Thanks to her personality, she was able to book many different TV roles, like a guest starring role on One Tree Hill.

Not only did CariDee start a venture in the entertainment industry, but thanks to her win, she raised awareness for psoriasis, as she has the disease. She has become a spokesperson for it and has shined a light on what it's like to live with this and still have a normal life.

4 Jaslene Gonzalez

Cycle 8

Image via UPN

Giving up is not an option for being a model, and Jaslene Gonzalez showed that when she became the winner of Cycle 8. Jaslene dreamed of being a part of America's Next Top Model, so she auditioned to join Cycle 7 but ultimately did not make the cut to be a part of that season. However, this did not stop her as she returned for Cycle 8 to audition and made it to the main cast. Her journey was inspiring as she did not give up on her dream and constantly worked to become the best. It paid off in the end, as she became the first Puerto Rican to win the show.

Thanks to her time on the show, she has continued her modeling career and even created her own company, On Set with Jaslene, in which she helps aspiring models become better for the fashion world.

3 Danielle "Dani" Evans

Cycle 6

Image via UPN

Danielle "Dani" Evans won Cycle 6 because of her talent whenever she stepped into a photo shoot. It was clear she understood what it would be like to be a model, and her knowledge of it helped her week by week throughout the competition. Her sweet southern charm also helped her, as she had a very nice personality, and she knew she needed to do her best to win the coveted prize.

Since being crowned the winner of Cycle 6, Dani has continued to be a model. She has had the opportunity to model for brands like Sephora and Bazaar Magazine. She has also continued modeling and created her jewelry line Monroe NYC, which was picked up by the brand JCrew and distributed throughout their stores.

2 Adrianne Curry

Cycle 1

Image via UPN

When America's Next Top Model started, it was unknown how successful it would have been, but Tyra hit the jackpot when Adrianne Curry was a part of the cast for the first season. Adrianne stood out from everyone. Even though the first season had many different personalities and girls who had the potential to be models, she had a distinct edge in her that made her one of the best. Her rocker and edgy personality helped her throughout her photoshoots because she could always think outside the box when it came to pictures. She never truly cared what people thought about her; this made her the sole winner of the first season, and she was the stepping stone for many future winners.

Because of her edgy personality, viewers were still intrigued by her, so she was chosen to be a part of MTV's The Surreal Life and created a show with Christopher Knight called My Fair Brady. She may not be in the spotlight anymore, but without her, there would not have been any future ANTM seasons.

1 Eva Marcille

Cycle 3

Image via UPN

Having a spunky personality always makes contestants stand out, and that is what helped Eva Marcille throughout her time on Cycle 3 and eventually became the winner. Eva brought a different edge to the show and understood what the modeling world was all about. She not only was great in photographs, but she also had a very strong runway presence that made her stand out from the rest of the group. She was always one of the top competitors, and her look was unique from everyone else's, giving her an even bigger edge.

Since Top Model, she became a television host, but she decided to change her hosting gigs for the opportunity of being a peach holder on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Viewers loved her time on RHOA as they could see a different side of her and a more mature side since she was very young when she was a contestant in ANTM.

KEEP READING: 'America's Next Top Model' Star on Relationship With Tyra Banks