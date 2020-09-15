Antoine Fuqua to Reteam with Jake Gyllenhaal for Remake of ‘The Guilty’

Jake Gyllenhaal is set to reteam with his Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua for a remake of the 2018 Danish drama The Guilty. Gustav Möller’s film, which played at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, follows a benched cop working at emergency dispatch when he gets a call from a woman who has been kidnapped by her husband. Marshalling the resources he has at his disposal, the cop works to save the woman while bound to the dispatch center.

Deadline reports that the film will work from a script by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto, and that they plan to shoot in a single location in November in Los Angeles. “I couldn’t be more excited to work with Antoine again,” said Gyllenhaal in a statement. “Our time together on Southpaw was one of the great artistic experiences of my career, and I cannot wait to be back on set with him again. The Guilty is a special story, and one that we all feel very close to.”

I was pretty floored by The Guilty when I saw it at Sundance, although I took umbrage with a late twist that didn’t entirely work on a thematic level based on everything that had come before. That being said, a single-location thriller is a smart movie to make in the middle of a pandemic given the limitations of the scenario and the speed at which the filmmaker can work. If Fuqua and Gyllenhaal want to knock out this film in November to have it ready to go by 2021, I’m eager to see what they do with the material.

After Fuqua finishes on The Guilty, he’ll move on to the Will Smith drama series Emancipation, which sold to AppleTV+ earlier this year. As for Gyllenhaal, he recently teamed up with Zola director Janicza Bravo on an upcoming TV series based on the lies of suspense novelist Dan Mallory.