The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub moderates our "Directors on Directing" panel at Hall H with guests Antoine Fuqua and Roland Emmerich.

The two Hollywood filmmakers discuss industry evolution and collaboration, surprising test screenings, industry insights, and valuable advice for aspiring filmmakers.

Fuqua and Emmerich discuss challenges, success stories, and working with actors in the movie-making process, from Training Day to The Patriot.

At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Collider's Steve Weintraub invited two of Hollywood's beloved filmmakers for our "Directors on Directing" panel in Hall H. We hosted Antoine Fuqua, who's helmed dramas and action movies like Training Day, The Equalizer trilogy, Emancipation, and Southpaw, and uses violence as a love language, as well as Roland Emmerich, the master of disaster with features like Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, and Godzilla.

Our panel offered con-goers the opportunity to enjoy a conversation between two creatives sharing their thoughts on the industry today—how it's evolved, new technologies, including AI as a tool in moviemaking, their thoughts on test screenings and editing, working with actors, and other directors. For these panels, we reach out to others in the industry for questions, so colleagues like Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Louis Leterrier (Fast X), Robert Kirkman (creator of The Walking Dead), and Josh Brolin (Dune) all make an appearance with some hard-hitting Q's.

Check out the full conversation in the video above or the transcript below, where Fuqua and Emmerich discuss some surprising high and low test screenings, how they felt about 2013's Battle of the White Houses (Olympus Has Fallen and White House Down), challenging movie sets that nearly ended their careers, rocky working relationships with filmmakers like James Cameron and Mel Gibson, surreal, dream-like experiences with artists like Prince, and so much more.

Creating Period Pieces Prove a Directorial Challenge

COLLIDER: Both of you have made and been a part of so many awesome, cool sequences. What do you consider the hardest shot or sequence that you've done in your career?

ROLAND EMMERICH: For me, it was actually in 10,000 BC. I had a very hard time because everything went wrong there. It was really hard to pull this all together. It was the scene where, more or less, they storm down, and everything went wrong, and I still pulled it off. I was really happy about that because, for me, this was the movie where I said, “Maybe I should think about early retirement and quit my job,” but I didn't. Maybe that’s a good thing or a bad thing, I don't know.

ANTOINE FUQUA: I think with every film you think about early retirement at some point. We’re kind of gluttons for punishment. For me, it's Emancipation, the film I did with Will Smith, because I was filming it in New Orleans in the swamps, and it was 114 almost every day. We got shut down because of COVID I don't know how many times. Then it was the hurricane. And when you’re filming in the swamps, there are alligators, and literally nowhere to put a camera. There were a lot of days where I just thought I would never make it out of the swamp, so retirement wasn't even a question. [Laughs] I was trying to survive.

What do you think would surprise everyone in this room to learn about being a director in Hollywood?

FUQUA: Everything.

EMMERICH: The strange thing is I had to, at the very beginning of my career, find out that I don't like comic book movies because I grew up in Germany, so I had to invent my own kind of films. I think the high point was Independence Day because, at that time, I worked with Dean Devlin, and we just thought, “We have to do something about an alien invasion.” We used the example of The Towering Inferno because it was the ideal situation. And it was kind of a super hit.

I heard it did well.

EMMERICH: It did really well.

FUQUA: Big hit. In fact, that teaser you did made me want to go back and watch more of Roland’s movies. What was the question?

What do you think fans would be surprised to learn about being a director in Hollywood?

FUQUA: So many things, but I would say that from the big complicated sequences to what somebody is gonna wear can become stressful and difficult. There are days when the smallest thing can just become a nightmare. Something you would never even think about. You show up ready to shoot, and somebody put one of your actors in the wrong thing after you've done a couple of takes, and the sun's going down, and your producer’s telling you that you’ve got to wrap. You never know what it's gonna be. What I would say is it's always the unexpected. It’s the small things that can be stressful.

The Battle of the White House Movies

ROBERT KIRKMAN: This is such a tremendous honor to be able to ask a question to Antoine Fuqua and Roland Emmerich. Holy crap. Huge fan of both of you guys. Love you. So, I'm gonna be that guy. You guys made two movies—Olympus Has Fallen and White House Down—at the same time. It's happened a few times in history where somewhat similar movies come out around the same time. So, my question is, was there any awareness of those movies while you were making them? Was it something that you found out afterward? Do you guys ever watch each other's movies? Do you have opinions on them? Anything you want to talk about, I would be just absolutely fascinated to hear what you guys have to say about this.

EMMERICH: Actually, I learned right before shooting. It was maybe a month before that I learned that he was shooting another one, which is called Olympus Has Fallen, and I said, “This title is so much better than White House Down.” [Laughs] Honest to god. And I couldn't stop it. We had cast the actors, and so I went through with it. I knew that you would come out first, and I knew that, also, mine would be an afterthought.

FUQUA: I was aware of it, but I didn't think much of it in the sense of which one the audience would go see. I figured there’s room for those stories. Obviously, two different directors, two different visions, all different actors. There's room for that. Then obviously, if you’re gonna make a movie and Roland Emmerich is making the same movie, that’s daunting, but at the same time, it's challenging because it makes you step your game up because you know that that's coming. So, it was more like a healthy competition. It was never negative to me. Like I said, I'm a fan of Roland, so I knew it would be quite a different type of film.

I had a little more room in my film—it didn’t cost as much—to be a little more violent. I was sort of gauging that on the temperature of what I felt the audience was interested in. Being not so far from 9-11 and other issues, I felt like I could make a grittier version because I didn't have as much money at stake. So, that's kind of how I saw it. But again, I'm a fan of Roland’s, and I never felt any negative competition. I really felt like, “I gotta step my game up because Roland Emmerich doesn’t fuck around.” [Laughs]

Roland, did you see Olympus, and Antoine, did you see White House Down? What was your reaction?

EMMERICH: Yes. It was a good movie.

FUQUA: Yeah, it's a great movie, as always. Once they distribute it, it’s out of our hands. They have to sell it.

EMMERICH: I actually saw it on a plane.

FUQUA: What?!

EMMERICH: I'm sorry. It’s because I was out of time. But I wanted to see it, and this was the first chance I had.

FUQUA: I appreciate that. Well, I appreciate that. I saw yours on a big screen.

EMMERICH: I’m sorry. It was a very big screen. First class.

FUQUA: [Laughs] Well, there you go!

I'm fascinated by the editing process and I'm curious for both of you, which film in your resume changed the most in the editing room in ways you didn't expect going in?

EMMERICH: I had the plan to do a movie about Stonewall, and it was not happening. Whatever we did, it didn't work. So my editor actually said, “Why don’t we start with how he comes to New York, we see his thing, and then he gets into the life of this, and then we cut back to him, and then we see why he left.” That was a brilliant idea—not from me, but from my editor. [Laughs] It worked much better than I thought.

FUQUA: I think with each film, it's always surprising. There's the old saying that the first act is on the page, the second act is on the stage, and the third act is in the editing room. You're always surprised in the third act when you get into the editing bay how to make sure you drive your message home and finish your story. I find that almost in every film. The Equalizer, in particular. The last one, The Equalizer 3, a lot in the editing room—we have several different versions of that ending. Pleasantly, people have seemed to like what they saw.

I actually don't know what the other versions of the endings were in The Equalizer 3. Is it safe to talk about them?

FUQUA: The question was, did he find a home or not? A place to stay? Does he die or not? Things like that that we had discussed. It really didn't come together until editing, as far as concluding his journey.

