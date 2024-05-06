The Big Picture Antoine Fuqua ventures into new territory with Sky's End, a YA dystopian fantasy series, unlike his previous gritty dramas.

The adaptation of the NY Times bestseller will feature skyships and epic battles, requiring a filmmaker skilled in action sequences.

Author Marc J. Gregson expressed excitement to see the Skylands world come to life on the big screen with Fuqua's production company.

Antoine Fuqua will be developing a film adaptation of the YA dystopian novel Sky's End, Deadline reports. The book, written by Marc J. Gregson, quickly became a New York Times bestseller when it was released earlier this year. Sky's End will be followed by two more novels, completing the Above the Black trilogy.

Sky's End is an action-adventure story that takes place in the Skylands, a world of islands that float above black clouds, hence the trilogy title, Above the Black. The protagonist is a 16-year-old named Conrad who is on a quest to exact revenge upon his uncle and save his sister. Trustbridge Entertainment picked up the adaptation rights to the series, and Fuqua's production company, Hill District Media, will develop and produce the film. Many of the filmmaker's previous successes were made at the production company, such as 2016's The Magnificent Seven and The Equalizer trilogy.

A New Genre for Antoine Fuqua

Image via Columbia Pictures

A YA dystopian fantasy series is somewhat new territory for Fuqua and his production company. His most famous films are gritty dramas and action films like Training Day and The Equalizer. When speaking on the partnership, Trustbridge Entertainment's president said, "Antoine Fuqua has an unparalleled track record for telling stories with fascinating but flawed heroes, complex relationships, high stakes, and often, big action. It’s a perfect match."

Sky's End features skyships and battles with enormous monsters, making a filmmaker who understands how to shoot action sequences a necessity for the adaptation. The author of the book will also be involved in the film's development. He was enthusiastic about the partnership with Fuqua's production company, saying: "I genuinely cannot wait for readers to see the world of the Skylands — with its horrifying monsters, epic battles, and memorable characters — come to life on the big screen."

Fuqua is currently working on Michael, a biopic of Michael Jackson. The King of Pop's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will be portraying the famous musician in the film. The cast also includes Miles Teller and Colman Domingo, who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role at the 2024 Academy Awards for his performance in last year's Rustin. The film is currently in post-production.

Sky's End is in development, so we will likely have to wait a while for more news on the film's cast, release date, and more. Michael will be released on April 18, 2025. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.