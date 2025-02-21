Vikings and its sequel series, Vikings: Valhalla, took a unique approach to Norse history. While the events of both series were fictional, they featured characters who were actual Vikings, including Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett). Both series also managed a perfect blend of drama and action, drawing plenty of viewers to Valhalla during its three-season run. With Vikings gaining more of a foothold now in popular media, it's almost easy to forget that there was one Viking-focused action film that was released in 1999: The 13th Warrior, starring Antonio Banderas and directed by John McTiernan.

To be fair, there is a reason why The 13th Warrior is only known as a cult classic nowadays. Despite 1999 being host to plenty of game-changing films like The Matrix and Fight Club, The 13th Warrior was a massive box office bomb — not to mention critically panned. But time has been far kinder to it, and with good reason: not only does it put its own spin on a classic Norse myth, but it also has a deep exploration of Viking society that will appeal to Vikings: Valhalla fans.

'The 13th Warrior' Was Inspired by One of the Biggest Norse Myths

The 13th Warrior takes its story from the Eaters of the Dead novel by Michael Crichton, and focuses on Ahmed ibn Fadlan (Banderas) as he is exiled to the Volga Bulgars. There, he and twelve Norse Warriors, including Viking prince Buliwyf (Vladmir Kulich), embark on a mission to defeat an ancient evil that's been terrorizing the North, which is referred to as the "Wendol." Anyone who's read or studied Norse mythology could tell you that The 13th Warrior is a loose retelling of the myth of Beowulf, the Viking warrior who defeated the monstrous Grendel with his bare hands.

But there's a major twist that makes this particular retelling stand out: the "Wendol" isn't a monster born of myth, but a roving pack of cannibals who destroy everything in their path. It keeps the horror aspects of the original Beowulf poem intact, but is rooted in actual Viking legends. Some Viking warriors, known as "berserkers," would don the fur of animals and enter into an unbreakable rage. The 13th Warrior takes inspiration from this as the "Wendol" wear bear skins and act like bears would — which includes eating human flesh.

Gripping Action and Antonio Banderas Drive 'The 13th Warrior'