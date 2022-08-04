Antonio Banderas sharpened his acting chops working with Pedro Almodóvar in Banderas’ early career, appearing in several of the director’s delicious, high-drama films of the 80s. Their collaboration continues, with Banderas recently appearing in Almodóvar’s Pain and Glory (2019). Of those 80s era films, La Ley Del Deseo (1987) presents Banderas’ talent, as the passionate, razor-sharp Antonio Benítez. In the film, Banderas opens up easily to love’s brutalities and ecstasies. The film itself is about brutal, ecstatic love; by the way, it’s not that Almodóvar stopped making films about catastrophic love but more that he’s expanded the situations for telling these stories. La Ley Del Deseo could be described as tales of unrequited love, as no one is happy at the end.

A comedy, drama, and thriller — Almodóvar’s canon — this film's success hinges on Banderas' ability to balance both the sanity and insanity of love. He does this, both mildly and boldly, as his character falls for film and theater director, Pablo Quintero (Eusebio Poncela), also the first man with whom Antonio has ever been intimate. Antonio is a capable chameleon, if not an eerie one, a kind lover and obsessed with Pablo. His doting on Pablo evokes Vaudeville duets; he maddens Pablo, but Pablo also sees the parts of him that are endearing. In the final scene, Antonio kills himself.

Image via Lauren Films

RELATED: 12 Best Antonio Banderas Performances From 'Desperado' to 'The Mask of Zorro'

To highlight Banderas’ work as Antonio across this vast spectrum of experiences — obsession, doting, and ultimately suicide — we must first understand how Banderas grounds such a complex the role. Antonio is a young man suddenly besotted, with no guidebook on how to proceed with first-time feelings nor on being with someone changeable and super famous, like Pablo. When they first meet after one of Pablo’s plays, Antonio is shy and lustful. When they sleep together, their passion is palpable, but it is Antonio’s ecstasy that sticks out for the way he is affected by Pablo’s touch. He has never been here — in a bed like Pablo’s — before.

Banderas understands Antonio’s emotional instability — a sense that Antonio is bored in his life, while on the cusp of discovering something that he badly wants to shake him up — and this contributes to him turning volatile quickly in his obsession with Pablo. Pablo is experiencing a break-up, and, following a scene where Pablo speaks with his former lover (Miguel Molina as Juan) on the phone, he then gets on the phone with Antonio, shot in back-to-back, glorious split-screen. We see Antonio’s rage and hurt behind his words, it’s on his face, as he questions why Pablo hasn’t been in touch and says that he must see him. If Pablo won’t see him, Antonio will go to him. There is an impulsivity Banderas stresses here, balanced with a vulnerability. It is believable that Antonio does not know what to do, quite literally, if he cannot see Pablo.

Fast-forward to a scene akin to the humor of Charlie Chaplin or Laurel and Hardy, where Antonio is with Pablo in Pablo’s bedroom. Antonio frets over Pablo being cold, and wants to cover him up, and Pablo doesn’t want that. Their actions play out in a skittish dance, where Antonio keeps reaching for Pablo and Pablo tries to get away. If Pablo wants to stay in bed, Antonio does, too, but Pablo wants his own space, and so Antonio jumps up to be with him as he gets ready for the day. Antonio feels like a puppy adoring its owner. Banderas marks Antonio’s movements with a dexterity both desperate and joyful, his body believing it is his duty to ensure the joy, comfort, and survival of another’s.

In the final scene, Antonio takes Pablo’s sister hostage (Carmen Maura as Tina Quintero) and also tells her that he loves her, in a confused attempt to make Pablo jealous and also get Pablo to see him. At this point, Antonio is wrestling feverishly with his Pablo obsession, having also recently killed Juan. Antonio asks for one hour alone with Pablo, promising to let Tina go and that no one will get hurt. The softening Banderas brings to Antonio’s brokenness is heartbreaking. For Antonio, all he wants is Pablo and doesn’t understand why this can’t happen, much like how a small child doesn’t understand why they can’t have ice cream every day. Banderas balances Antonio’s naïveté with his madness, as he navigates Antonio’s body through his final, intimate moments with Pablo and through the last of his.