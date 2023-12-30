The Big Picture Robert Rodriguez's unique style of infusing graphic violence, dark comedy, and propulsive action sequences into his films introduced new possibilities for independent cinema in the 1990s.

Desperado, the second installment in Rodriguez's Mexico Trilogy, successfully expanded the story of El Mariachi and heightened the original film's excess with more action and explosions.

The commitment of Desperado's stunt performers played a crucial role in the film's success, as Rodriguez's practical choreography and real explosions created a rewatchable and authentic experience.

The 1990s saw the emergence of several highly influential filmmakers whose nontraditional style introduced new possibilities for what could be achieved within independent cinema. Robert Rodriguez was one of these key directors. By infusing graphic violence, shocking dark comedy, and propulsive action sequences into his kinetic narratives, Rodriguez successfully created his own unique subgenre of neo-westerns. Although Rodriguez would go on to create his own cinematic universe, much of his style originated within the 1995 action epic Desperado starring Antonio Banderas. While it remains one of the most iconic projects of Rodriguez’s career, Desperado risked its cast’s life due to the corners it cut on its stunt work.

‘Desperado’ Expanded the Story of ‘El Mariachi'

Desperado was the second installment in Rodriquez’s Mexico Trilogy, which began with his micro-budget 1992 directorial debut El Mariachi. With a budget of only $7,000 and a cast of relative unknowns, El Mariachi could have easily been forgotten entirely if it wasn’t for the prowess that Rpdriguez showed behind the camera. The film follows an unnamed gunslinger (Carlos Gallardo) who travels between small towns sharing his music and battling dangerous criminals. Although Rodriguez was clearly drawing from the films of Sergio Leone with his stripped-down approach to the western genre, the incorporation of offbeat dialogue and energetic musical sequences distinguished El Mariachi as a unique work.

The success of El Mariachi prompted Rodriquez to make a sequel that heightened the original film’s excess. In addition to recasting the lead character with Banderas, Rodriquez received a significant budget for Desperado that allowed him to feature more action, explosions, and gunfights. The film follows a slightly older version of El Mariachi that seeks vengeance upon the drug lord Bucho (Joaquim de Almeida) for killing his girlfriend. Over the course of the adventure, El Mariachi teams up with the bookseller Carolina (Salma Hayek) as they flee from Bucho’s gang. The romantic chemistry between Carolina and El Mariachi gives Desperado its charm; the classical romance feels like a call back to the classic western films that inspired it.

While the success of Desperado is most closely associated with Rodriguez’s brilliance behind the camera and Banderas’ onscreen charisma, the film is as successful as it is because of the commitment of its stunt performers. Stunt performers are among the most underappreciated groups in the industry, as there is no category awarding stunts at the Academy Awards. However, a classic like Desperado was able to land with such significance because of the practical choreography done by these artists. While some of the CGI-heavy action films of the 1990s have not aged well, Desperado remains a rewatchable film because of the practical work done on set.

The Explosion in ‘Desperado’ Was Actually Dangerous

Among the most iconic sequences in all of Rodriguez’s films is a moment in Desperado where El Mariachi and Carolina walk away in slow motion from an explosion. The scene personifies El Mariachi's fearlessness, as he has just gunned down a group of enemy combatants after leaping from the side of a building. However, the sequence looks as convincing as it does because Banderas’ life was actually in danger when he was performing the stunt. According to an interview conducted with Entertainment Weekly, Banderas revealed that he was hanging on to the building with a rope that had been removed through digital editing. Banderas' life rested in the hands of a crane operator, who had to ensure that he didn’t fall to his death.

The explosion itself was also performed for real, with Banderas admitting that “the heat behind us was so intense that it burned a little bit of my hair." Banderas is one of the rare actors that often does his own stunts, Desperado was the film that distinguished him as one of the most iconic action stars of the 1990s. By recreating the final sequence from El Mariachi with Banderas as a flashback in Desperado, Rodriquez gave continuity to the series that set up the next installment, Once Upon A Time In Mexico. The third and final installment in the trilogy featured an older El Mariachi teaming up with the American CIA agent Sheldon Sands (Johnny Depp) to avenge Carolina’s death.

Although Once Upon A Time In Mexico brought the trilogy to a satisfying conclusion, Banderas has returned to the action genre in recent years. Banderas played a key role in the Shrek franchise with his vocal performance as Puss in Boots, a feline swashbuckler whose aptitude for danger, romance, and mayhem bears a lot in common with El Mariachi. The most recent installment in the series, 2022’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, featured stylized animation and kinetic action sequences reminiscent of the Mexico Trilogy. The darker tone of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish earned acclaim, allowing Banderas to play another iconic western hero without actually putting his life in danger.

Robert Rodriguez Should Return to Low-Budget Films

Despite the creativity that he showed in his first few low budget features, Rodriguez’s cinematic output took a dip in quality as his budgets rose. While films like From Dusk Till Dawn and the Mexico Trilogy were created on a smaller scale that forced Rodriguez to be inventive, his work on CGI-heavy blockbusters like the Spy Kids and Machete franchises began to lose his sense of individuality. It’s unfortunate to see a filmmaker with a voice as unique as Rodriguez spending time working on episodes of Star Wars live-action television shows, as their polished, formulaic structure runs counterintuitive to his sensibilities as a filmmaker.

While his latest low-budget thriller Hypnotic was not successful, audiences have shown enthusiasm in recent years for original genre films. The success of low budget horror films like Thanksgiving indicates that filmgoers are willing to invest in idiosyncratic ideas that aren’t based on previously existing franchises. Although Rodriguez recently teased that he would return to the We Can Be Heroes franchise, his time may be better spent returning the original, low-budget cinema that initiated his career. Rodriguez is better suited to have a comeback than anyone, but it will depend on whether he remembers the lessons learned on the set of Desperado.

