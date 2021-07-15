Antonio Banderas is the latest star to join the growing list of talent in Indiana Jones 5, per a report from Deadline. Naturally, Harrison Ford is returning once again to play Indy, his first reappearance in the role since the ill-fated Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008. Franchise helmer Steven Spielberg will not be returning to the director's chair, passing the torch off to Logan and Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold. Spielberg is still serving as a producer, joined by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel.

Not to disparage any of the previous Indiana Jones films, but the cast for the fifth movie is easily the best. Not only do we have two iconic Award Award-nominated superstars like Banderas and Ford, but the rest of the cast includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson.

Production is currently underway on the film, with new photos of the cast leaking left and right, and Ford's already been injured on set. Little is known about the plot, but an on-set video revealed that Nazis are back in this latest installation. We, unfortunately, do not have any details on what character each actor is playing, including the recently cast Banderas. Might Waller-Bridge be a new sarcastic sidekick? With his history of playing villains, might Mikkelsen be cast as one?

Banderas can be seen in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, which was just released last month. Additionally, the actor has another entry into a long-running franchise currently in production — Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. He will also be reunited with Penélope Cruz in Official Competition, star in a remake of the 1970s thriller The Enforcer, as well as the prequel adaptation of the video game series Uncharted.

Future film projects he's also signed on for include The Monster of Florence, the adaptation of the bestselling non-fiction book of the same name. Banderas will star as Mario Spezi, the journalist who investigates the mysterious murders in Florence between 1968 and 1985. He will also write and produce a sci-fi thriller film called Solos, which follows a Spanish colonel who is suffering from trauma. Finally, Banderas will direct his third feature, his first since Summer Rain in 2006, called Akil. The film will follow the titular African boy who is being hunted by the police and flees to an American woman's home in Spain.

Indiana Jones 5 is currently untitled but will premiere on July 29, 2022.

