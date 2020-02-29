Antonio Banderas’ Advice for Other Actors Working With Pedro Almodóvar: “Just Go With It”

–

Looking for some wonderful stories about the actor-director relationship? You’ve come to the right place because during Season 2 of Collider For Your Consideration, we got to host a screening of Pain and Glory with a post-screening Q&A with Antonio Banderas who spoke at length about working with Pedro Almodóvar.

The duo enjoyed great success this awards season with the film, securing a Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role nomination for Banderas and a Best International Feature Film nod, in addition to a whole bunch of big wins at the Goya Awards. Banderas leads the film as Salvador Mallo, a director struggling with multiple ailments including an inability to forge forward with his career. Pain and Glory marks the eighth Almodóvar film Banderas has worked on and over the years, the two have been on quite the journey together.

Check out the full Q&A with Banderas at the top of this article to hear more about the tension while shooting The Skin I Live In, going into Pain and Glory with a completely different attitude, the very personal nature of the story, why this is the most subtle work Banderas has ever done, what it was like finding out he scored an Academy Award nomination for his performance and loads more!

Pain and Glory is now available for purchase on Amazon Prime, Vudu, YouTube and Google Play.

Antonio Banderas: