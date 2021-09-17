Jaime King, Antonio Banderas, and Tommy Flanagan have joined the cast of the upcoming action film Banshee from director Jon Keeyes, who is known for films such as The Survivalist and Rogue Hostage, per Variety.

Written by Mathew Rogers, who also penned the aforementioned The Survivalist, the film follows an assassin for hire, the titular Banshee (King), who is ambushed by a powerful mercenary named Anthony Greene (Flanagan). Greene killed Banshee's father and is now seeking to collect on a bounty that is on the head of Banshee's mentor, Caleb (Banderas). Five years prior, Caleb went into hiding, meaning that the Banshee is now on the clock to find and save her mentor before he faces the same fate as her father.

"Banshee is a complex story of revenge and family, and having this incredibly talented cast to bring these characters to life is a dream,” Keeyes told Variety. “We’re excited to have such as amazing cast for this wall-to-wall action movie,” said producers on the film Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman. “Antonio Banderas is a legend and having him alongside Jaime King and Tommy Flanagan in such a high-energy film is going to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.”

Recently, King has starred on Netflix's Black Summer, and the film Out of Death with Bruce Willis. Banderas recently appeared in Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and will star in Official Competition, and will appear in Uncharted and the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film. Flanagan recently appeared in episodes of Westworld and Mayans M.C. Keeyes will soon release The Survivalist, starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers and John Malkovich next month.

There is currently no release date for Banshee.

