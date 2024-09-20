Antonio Banderas has had a decades-long career in Spain and the United States. While he often plays handsome, leading men, he has also had the chance to showcase his range throughout his career, demonstrating his ability to shine in comedic roles and dark, gritty dramas. This range has allowed Banderas the opportunity to be in movies that were massive box-office successes and hidden gems alike.

Some movies, like Puss in Boots and its acclaimed sequel, demonstrate Banderas' ability to lend his voice to a complex character who is a part of a family-friendly franchise. Other movies, like Babygirl, showcase Banderas' ability to play more subtle characters that still have major impacts on their respective stories. Banderas' most compelling movies allow him to highlight his natural charisma and build nuanced and empathetic characters even when they are less than likable.

10 'Spy Kids' (2001)

Directed by Robert Rodriguez

Spy Kids is a fun twist on the spy thriller genre that is ultimately a family drama and ultimately became a franchise with five movies and a TV series. Spy Kids follows children who discover that their parents are agents of a secret intelligence agency and become involved in the agency themselves. Banderas plays the Cortez family patriarch, Gregorio. His character is a mix of a suave secret agent and a lovable husband and father.

What makes Banderas so charming in Spy Kids is that he, and everyone else in the film, for that matter, takes it completely seriously. There is never any doubt that he loves his wife, Ingrid (Carla Gugino), and his children, Carmen (Alexa Vega) and Juni (Daryl Sabara). While the story is mainly about his children and their introduction to the OSS, his influence on his children's lives is clear throughout. His character is a crucial member of this family as they work together and get closer.

9 'Labyrinth of Passion' (1982)

Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

Labyrinth of Passion is considered Banderas' debut in a smaller role. Here, he plays Sadec, who falls in love with one of the movie's protagonists, Riza (Imanol Arias). Sadec is a terrorist who is initially tasked with targeting Riza but does not recognize him because of his altered appearance. Eventually, Sadec has to choose whether to keep targeting Riza or to go against the organization that hired him to complete this mission.

This is the first collaboration between Banderas and acclaimed director Pedro Almodóvar. While Sadec was a minor role for Banderas, this was the beginning of him showcasing his ability to play deeply earnest characters against the backdrop of wild and melodramatic stakes. While the character may be less than believable, Banderas demonstrates his talents early in his career and makes this minor character worth investing in.

8 'Matador' (1986)

Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

Matador follows a student bullfighter, Ángel Giménez (Banderas), who confesses to crimes he did not commit after becoming involved with a retired bullfighter, Diego Montes (Nacho Martínez). As a character, Ángel faces physical health issues that put him in compromising positions, including being framed for murder. He also experiences visions and dreams of future events, which make him question his reality.

Banderas brings nuance to his character and keeps everyone guessing as the truth of what happened to him is revealed.

Matador gives Banderas the opportunity to portray emotionally dynamic characters from minimal context. Ángel is easy to empathize with, and Banderas brings nuance to this character and keeps everyone guessing as the truth of what happened to him is revealed. Matador is another example of how well Banderas and director Pedro Almodóvar collaborate, exploring deeper and darker stories that many others would run away from.

7 'Desperado' (1995)

Directed by Robert Rodriguez

Desperado is an action Western movie where Banderas stars as Manito, who also goes by "El Mariachi." He is a gunslinger seeking revenge against the drug lord who murdered his lover. Along the way, he meets people who help him on his quest, including Carolina (Salma Hayek). Director Robert Rodriguez takes a simple revenge story and creates a visually stunning story of a single-minded protagonist who will stop at nothing to seek justice.

Banderas leans into his natural charm for this role and plays a character who never doubts that he is justified in his actions. This stubbornness makes El Mariachi magnetic. Desperado is an example of a morally ambiguous story, but Banderas humanizes it and keeps it from succumbing to exploitation. Desperado launched Banderas' career in the United States, introducing him to Western audiences and marking the beginning of his long and prolific career.

6 'Law of Desire' (1987)

Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

Another early Banderas and Almodóvar collaboration, Law of Desire is an unapologetically queer story starring Banderas, Eusebio Poncela and Carmen Maura. Banderas plays Antonio Benítez, a young man from a deeply conservative and religious family who becomes obsessed with Pablo (Poncela) after seeing one of his films. Throughout the story, Antonio acknowledges the truth of his sexuality and experiences a sexual awakening despite his background.

Banderas takes this role that was radical for its time, and runs with it. Antonio comes across as charmingly authentic, but there is a bittersweet tone to the movie, a distinctive sadness from the fact that Antonio came from such a repressive background and joy that he is ultimately able to live his truth. Banderas plays the character fearlessly, adding a layer of authenticity to Law of Desire that makes it a standout in Almodóvar's early filmography.

5 'Babygirl' (2024)

Directed by Halina Reijn

Babygirl follows the romance between CEO Romy (Nicole Kidman) and a company intern, Samuel (Harris Dickinson). Banderas plays Romy's husband, Jacob, a theater director who is often oblivious to his wife's unhappiness in their marriage. While the story focuses mainly on the relationship between Romy and Samuel, Jacob is an integral part of the drama as he must confront his role in his wife's quest to find love and connection elsewhere.

Banderas's role in Babygirl is compelling because it offers a different perspective on this type of whirlwind, illicit office romance. While the main focus is on Romy finding her path in life, she does not come to this point in a vacuum. As a husband, Jacob is crucial in understanding Romy's need for love, and her choice to find it in a subordinate at work. Banderas brings a palpable sadness to this character, whose wife slips further and further away.

4 'The Mask of Zorro' (1998)

Directed by Martin Campbell

The Mask of Zorro features Banderas as Zorro, a masked swordsman who protects commoners against Spanish soldiers. The story is ultimately a family drama, as Zorro seeks revenge against those who have wronged him and his family. The Mask of Zorro is also a heist story, as Zorro leads various schemes in the name of seeking his revenge. Zorro is ultimately a tragic figure, attempting to live up to a moral standard with varying rates of success.

Zorro is arguably Banderas' most iconic role, largely responsible for his rise to international prominence. From the character's look to his skills with a sword and overall attitude, this character is easy to love. The film is the ultimate example of Banderas harnessing a movie's action to make a character more sympathetic and easier to root for. The Mask of Zorro is a throwback to the classic swashbuckling romances of the past, and Banderas is the perfect choice to lead it. The film is romantic, exciting, and unforgettable, a triumph of the late '80s and the ultimate testament to Banderas' on-screen charisma.

3 'Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown' (1988)

Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown follows a pair of voice actors, Pepa (Carmen Maura) and Iván (Fernando Guillén). When Iván disappears, Pepa joins forces with a group of chaotic characters to find out where he went and why he disappeared without warning or explanation. Banderas plays Iván's son, Carlos, who is with his restless fiancée Marisa (Rossy de Palma) and ends up in the tangled web that his father has left in his wake. Ultimately, Carlos holds the key to answers about his father's whereabouts.

Banderas' performance in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown showcases just how well he can lean into a character's personal drama. Banderas seamlessly blends with the objectively wild and silly stakes, making them genuinely compelling through a flawed but likable character. As a character, Carlos takes his father's messy life in stride and remains grounded as he faces his family's melodrama. Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown is an ensemble piece that thrives on the strength of Almdóvar's trademarks: biting dialog, topical societal issues, subversive humor, and a delightfully unhinged plot that is never afraid to go to dark places.

2 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' (2022)

Directed by Joel Crawford

When Puss in Boots was introduced as part of the Shrek universe, he immediately made an impact. In a franchise known for fast-paced humor, this smooth-talking cat in boots fit in immediately. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish meets Puss when he has lost eight of his nine lives and is contemplating retirement. The swashbuckling cat reflects on his legacy and what he wants his future to look like with those he loves.

The remarkable Puss in Boots: The Last Wish gives Puss a fitting end to this chapter and a hopeful look at the future. The film is insightful, intelligent, and deeply compelling, addressing anxiety, finality, and purpose in ways few other animated movies can. Banderas' voice has always been what makes this character so endearing. Since Puss's introduction into the Shrek universe, Banderas has used his voice to make this character lovable, even when he is often led by his emotions. It is always clear that this character, in spite of his flaws, strives to live by a unique moral code and to do right by those he loves.

1 'Pain and Glory' (2019)

Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

Pain and Glory follows Salvador Mallo (Banderas), a movie director who is reflecting on his legacy as his health declines, and he faces his mortality. Salvador has been unable to engage in any new filmmaking projects due to his physical and mental health challenges. When one of his old films is restored, he reconnects with the film's star, even though the two had fallen out over the years. Eventually, Salvador turns to substances to manage physical and mental symptoms that interfere with his life.

What makes Banderas so effective in this role is creating a character who is a reflection of the art of filmmaking, crafting a deeply sympathetic figure who must deal with his life devolving further into chaos. Banderas and Almodóvar once again prove that their vision is unique, producing nuanced characters against wild backdrops. The actor is at his best, earning his first Oscar nomination for what is essentially a fictionalized take on Almodóvar's life. The connection between the two adds a layer of intimacy that makes Pain and Glory enthralling, cementing it as Bandera's finest movie so far.

