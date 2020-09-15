‘The Boys’ Antony Starr to Lead Lionsgate Thriller ‘Cobweb’ with Lizzy Caplan

Antony Starr, who plays Homelander on Amazon’s The Boys, is set to star in Lionsgate’s thriller Cobweb alongside Lizzy Caplan, Cleopatra Coleman and child actor Woody Norman, Collider has learned.

Samuel Bodin (Marianne) will direct from a script by Chris Thomas Devlin that topped the 2018 Blood List and was voted to The Black List the same year. Roy Lee will produce under his Vertigo Entertainment banner along with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver of Point Grey. Jon Berg will also serve as a producer on the project, which will be executive produced by Andrew Childs and Josh Fagen. Lionsgate executives Jim Miller and Meredith Wieck will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Set in a small town, Cobweb takes place in a seemingly ordinary house where a timid young boy (Norman) hears a mysterious tapping from inside the walls, and begins to suspect that his parents are hiding a terrible secret. Caplan and Starr will play the boy’s parents, while Coleman will play the boy’s substitute teacher, which begs the question — what happened to his first teacher?

“We are big believers in the horror business, and the continuous need for content so we are thrilled to be partnered with Vertigo and Point Grey in bringing Sam Bodin’s first film to [the big] screen,” said Lionsgate’s Erin Westerman. Production will start later this month in Sofia, Bulgaria, where Lionsgate successfully wrapped Daniel Stamm‘s latest exorcism movie The Devil’s Light starring Virginia Madsen.

Prior to The Boys, Starr played the lead on the Cinemax series Banshee and starred opposite Joel Edgerton in the 2012 indie Wish You Were Here. Meanwhile, Caplan starred on Showtime’s Masters of Sex before going on to play Annie Wilkes in the Hulu series Castle Rock. She most recently played twins on the Apple series Truth Be Told.

Coleman is best known for her work on The Last Man on Earth with Will Forte, and she also starred in Jim Mickle‘s sci-fi thriller In the Shadow of the Moon on Netflix. As for young Norman, he starred in the popular PBS series Poldark as well as the recent Epix miniseries The War of the Worlds. The child star will soon be seen opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Mike Mills‘ new film C’mon C’mon. Click here to find out who’s playing the female lead in that film, and if you’ve been watching Season 2 of The Boys, keep your eyes peeled for various easter eggs, as outlined here by executive producer Eric Kripke.