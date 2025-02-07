Antony Starr first made a name for himself around 20 years ago in projects like Without a Paddle (Seth Green) and Outrageous Fortune (Robyn Malcolm), but in 2025 he’s best known for his role as Homelander in The Boys, the raunchy hit Prime Video superhero series. However, around the same time as he was starring in smaller projects, he also auditioned for an iconic character that ultimately went to Daniel Craig. That’s right, Homelander himself once screen tested for the role of James Bond, and now fans can watch his audition for free on YouTube. Ron South posted the nearly five-minute clip on his channel, and he says he found the tape in the recycling bin of a movie studio, along with another audition tape for Henry Cavill.

Antony Starr has been busy the last six years with his performance as Homelander in The Boys, but the show is set to air its final season next year, which will free him up for other projects. Starr also featured in The Boys spin-off series, Gen V, which is returning for another season sometime later this year. Starr also took on the role of Mark in Cobweb, the 2023 psychological horror thriller that’s currently streaming on Hulu, and he could be seen alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant, the war thriller streaming on Prime Video. Starr has next been set as the lead in G20, the upcoming R-rated action thriller due in theaters on April 10 that also stars Viola Davis. Patricia Riggen was tapped to direct G20 with a script from Logan and Noah Miller.

Who Has Played James Bond Over the Years?

James Bond the character has been around for more than 70 years, with Barry Nelson first portraying the character in an anthology episode of the show Climax! Sean Connery then took on the role of Bond and played him in seven projects before passing the baton to David Niven, who portrayed the character in 1967. George Lazenby and Roger Moore then took their turns at playing James Bond before Timothy Dalton’s brief stint in the late 80s. The most recent bound outings belong to Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

Starr never got the chance to play James Bond, but he still made a name for himself as Homelander in The Boys. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch The Boys on Prime Video.