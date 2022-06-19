If you want more Anthony Starr, try these shows and films.

Since the premiere of Amazon Prime's series The Boys in 2019, fans have been obsessed with Homelander, the unhinged leader of The Seven and Vought's laboratory creation, perfectly played by New Zealander Antony Starr. Starr's portrayal of a cunning, power-hungry, and menacing Homelander has gained him global acclaim and multiple awards for his work, including Critics Choice Super Awards in 2021.

Starr has been praised long before The Boys, though, and it has gone on through many of his characters. As a result, while fans wait for a new episode of The Boys Season 3 to air every Friday, here are some of Antony Starr's most memorable performances.

'Banshee' (2013 - 2016)

Banshee is an American action series that first aired on the Cinemax network and was created by Jonathan Tropper and David Schickler. Banshee follows an ex-convict, played by Starr, who, after serving 15 years in jail, assumes the name of Lucas Hood, a sheriff who was killed in Banshee, Pennsylvania.

Although Banshee does not feature any superhero aspects with laser shooting out of one's eyes, Starr's performance is flawless and one-of-a-kind. Additionally, Starr successfully exploits existing material to develop a character of his own, employing merely silent, basic looks and gestures of motion to full-on emotional participation when needed. Thus, Banshee is a must-watch if you are a Homelander enthusiast.

'Outrageous Fortune' (2005 - 2010)

Outrageous Fortune is a New Zealand comedy crime drama TV series that chronicles the life of the criminal West family when Cheryl (Robyn Malcolm), the matriarch, decides the family should go clean and abide by the law. The show puts Starr on the map following his performance as Jethro West and his twin brother, Van West.

Starr finds it easy to differentiate and create his trademark on each West sibling, despite playing two different characters with the same face. Furthermore, his ability to perform brilliantly in different kinds of emotional scenes is highlighted by materials provided by the show's writer. Hence, he was deservingly acknowledged for his work.

'Rush' (2008 - 2011)

Rush was a police drama series starring Rodger Corser, Callan Mulvey, and Nicole da Silva that portrayed the lives of members of a Melbourne Police Tactical Response unit. After the new boss, Senior Constable Michael Sandrelli (Ashley Zukerman), was dismissed to go on an undercover mission, Starr joined the cast as Senior Sergeant Charlie Lewis in the fourth and final season.

Even though he only appeared in 13 episodes, Starr once again created a unique character. Furthermore, Starr excels not just in comedy scenes but also in action sequences, which may provide him with fodder to build his own Homelander in the future.

'Mercy Peak' (2001 - 2003)

Mercy Peak is another New Zealand TV series featuring Antony Starr that centers on Dr. Nicky Somerville (Sara Wiseman), who leaves the city to work at a hospital in the small town of Bassett. Todd Van der Velter, one of the infamous Van der Velter Brothers, was played by Antony Starr.

Starr's portrayal was noteworthy, even though he was not a main cast member, and it may remind viewers of his The Boys’ role, Homelander, through Todd’s guile and deceitfulness. Moreover, a bonus reason to watch Mercy Peak is that it earned three accolades at the 2002 New Zealand Television Awards for its recognizable cast, outstanding storylines, and superior performance.

'American Gothic' (2016)

American Gothic is a mystery drama TV series created by Corinne Brinkerhoff for CBS. The show follows the Hawthornes, a wealthy Boston family, who must reinvent themselves after learning that their recently deceased patriarch may have been a serial killer. Starr played Garrett Hawthorne, the mysterious wayward eldest brother who has resurfaced after a 14-year absence.

Fans of Starr's work on Banshee will immediately spot the stylistic similarities between Garrett and Lucas Hood because of the brooding and mystery Starr employed in his character. Nonetheless, the parallels cease there because Starr knew how to differentiate his roles, and Garrett Hawthorne is a must-watch performance.

'Guttebee' a.k.a 'American Sausage Standoff' (2019)

Gutterbee or American Sausage Standoff is a comedy-drama written and directed by Danish filmmaker Ulrich Thomsen. The plot centers around two dreamers who want to create a German sausage restaurant, while the residents of Gutterbee wish to maintain their town as American as possible.

Mike Dankworth McCoid, played by Antony Starr, is a former stooge of the town sheriff who is recently out of prison. Unfortunately, because Starr's role is more clown-like, Gutterbee did not provide enough material for his talent to show. Despite this, Starr's fans can still enjoy two hours of sheer enjoyment by seeing this flick.

'Wish You Were Here' (2012)

Wish You Were Here is an Australian mystery drama film directed by Kieran Darcy-Smith and set in Cambodia and Australia. The film follows two couples dealing with the fallout from an ill-fated Southeast Asian vacation.

Antony Starr played Steph's (Teresa Palmer) new boyfriend, Jeremy King, who inexplicably vanishes during their vacation. Even though he was outshone by his co-stars, such as Joel Edgerton and Palmer, Starr's acting was memorable and outstanding. He won an Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Award for Best Supporting Actor.

