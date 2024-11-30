They say blondes have all the fun, and that’s absolutely true for Antony Starr’s Homelander at the end of the fourth season of The Boys. Now, just a few months since the Season 4 finale aired on Prime Video, Starr and the rest of the gang are getting back together for more skull-crushing action and explosive moments in Canada where the next and last batch of episodes are filming. Giving followers a look inside the process, the show’s X (formerly Twitter) account shared a peek of Starr rolling up to set with some freshly bleached hair, ready to cause more chaos now that his character sits at the top of the government. The New Zealand native is a natural brunette, something that can’t be hidden by his beard stubble, which must be one of the reasons we never see Homelander rock a 5 o’clock shadow in the show. Flashing that award-winning smile, Starr gives a thumbs up from the back seat of a car, prepping for a busy day of torturing his enemies.

There was plenty left up in the air by the time the credits rolled on Season 4 of The Boys. For Homelander, it looks like he’s finally made a gargantuan step forward in becoming the supreme ruler of the world - not that he’s ever said he wanted that title, but it’s certainly looking rather attainable from where we’re sitting. Not only did he manage to wrangle up just about every member of the titular group of vigilantes, but - after a series of very unfortunate events that saw Speaker of the House Calhoun (David Andrews) ascend to the Presidency - he’s now essentially the leader of the military after the newly instated President has declared martial law. Meanwhile, a post-credits scene saw Homelander discover something that audiences have long known - his father, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) - isn’t dead at all but has instead been kept on ice. There are plenty of twists and turns from these open plotlines alone, giving series creator, Eric Kripke, and the rest of his team a run for their money.

Antony Starr Teases Homelander’s Future

Recently speaking with Variety, Starr foreshadowed Homelander’s plight for his legacy in the final set of episodes, teasing,

“[Homelander] starts the season off discovering his own mortality in a way that only occurs on this show. What’s really present on his mind is the idea of legacy. So, he really wants to set up his son as the next baton carrier in Vought.”

Check out Starr’s return to blonde in the X post above and get caught up on Seasons 1-4 of The Boys, now streaming on Prime Video.

