The Big Picture Barry offers a fresh take on Barack Obama's college years, focusing on his personal growth instead of his political achievements.

Anya Taylor-Joy's performance as Charlotte, a composite character of Obama's college girlfriends, adds depth to the film,

Despite being an underrated drama, Barry showcases Taylor-Joy's talent in bringing Charlotte's passions to life convincingly.

The biopic genre has been a popular one in the film industry for decades, particularly when the central figure is relevant to current events. The Presidency of Barack Obama certainly had a seismic impact on the entertainment world, so it should not come as a surprise that a biopic about the 44th American President was released right before he left office. Vikram Gandhi’s biopic Barry featured a breakout performance by Devon Terrell as a young Obama during his years studying at Columbia University. While Terrell’s performance certainly captured the tenacity and charisma of the future world leader, Barry also featured an early performance by Anya Taylor-Joy as Obama’s love interest, Charlotte Baughman.

Taylor-Joy is now one of the most widely recognized stars in the world, as the unexpected success of The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix turned her into a household name. She is currently headlining George Miller's action-packed sequel, Furiosa, which is in theaters now. Yet, Barry was released when Taylor-Joy was still relatively new to the industry, as Barry came just one year after her breakout role in the A24 horror movie, The Witch. Appearing in a film about such an important political and cultural figure comes with a lot of responsibility. Taylor-Joy rose to the challenge, giving a mature and affecting performance that made Barry a stronger film.

Barry (2016) A film that focuses on the early life of Barack Obama, depicting his experiences as a college student in New York City. The story highlights his journey of self-discovery as he grapples with issues of race, identity, and purpose. Through various relationships and encounters, the film provides insight into the challenges and influences that helped shape the man who would become the 44th President of the United States. Release Date September 10, 2016 Director Vikram Gandhi Cast Devon Terrell , Anya Taylor-Joy , Jason Mitchell , Ellar Coltrane , Jenna Elfman Runtime 104 Minutes

‘Barry’ Chronicles the Early Life and Romances of Barack Obama

Filmmakers have spent decades trying to tell stories about real American Presidents, and often fail to condense the totality of their achievements into a singular narrative. Thankfully, Gandhi didn’t intend to make a film about Obama’s entire life, as there are relatively few mentions of his politics. Barry is a coming-of-age story about Obama coming to grips with his identity and future as he realizes that the country is not set up for African Americans to succeed. As Obama begins his studies at Columbia University, he begins to develop the code of ethics that would later come to define his Presidency. While Barry certainly hints at the growth of Obama’s ideologies in a way that foreshadows his future achievements, it’s far more focused on his personal growth.

While Terrell manages to capture the charisma and intelligence essential to playing Obama, Taylor-Joy gives a necessary perspective to the film as the future President’s first girlfriend. While the character herself is fictional, she was modeled after various young women that Obama dated while in school. Merging multiple sources of inspiration could have led to an unbalanced performance, but Taylor-Joy gives a specificity to Charlotte’s ambitions that makes the character come alive as her own person. It’s evident through the way that she discusses social activism that helping others is her primary motivation for studying law; this shared empathy for people of different backgrounds initially makes Obama and Charlotte such a compelling couple. Their mutual interest in civic responsibility and the growth of legacy speaks to the idealism that comes with being a college student who is starting to make their way in the world.

It’s easy to get lost in Barry as a coming-of-age drama, but Terrell and Taylor-Joy are able to portray a couple that clearly doesn’t end up together. Both Terrell and Taylor-Joy are able to indicate in their performances that while Obama and Charlotte teach each other important lessons, they’re ultimately on different paths. Barry then works as a sort of prequel to Southside With You, released the same year, which chronicles Obama’s romance with the future First Lady Michelle Obama. Barry ends with the couple breaking up, but they don't hold any animosity towards each other; Terrell and Charlotte are able to make this mature narrative beat effective by showing how both characters have grown and diverged onto different journeys.

‘Barry’ Analyzes Wealth, Class, and Race Through the Eyes of a Young Obama

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Although the romance between Obama and Charlotte is the film’s primary focus, Barry analyzes how social and class differences are relevant to the central relationship. Charlotte is more than happy to introduce Obama to her family, as she takes pride in coming from a lineage of active educational enthusiasts. Comparatively, Obama’s family life was far more complicated, making him more hesitant to discuss his complex relationship with his father. This provides an interesting point of friction within their relationship; despite her inherently empathetic qualities, Charlotte can never fully relate to Obama’s experience. Taylor-Joy shows how Charlotte is inherently privileged, even if she’s unaware of it.

Barry tackles the challenges that a mixed-race couple faces in the 1980s, with a particular amount of attention paid to the perception of their classmates at Columbia University. Despite claiming to be a forward-thinking institution, Columbia is built on a white, idealized version of the American experience that puts several barriers on Obama’s path. While Terrell does a great job of showing the latent struggles that Obama goes through, Taylor-Joy is also strong at showing Charlotte’s fight to prove that her love is sincere. Despite the initial support she receives from her family and friends, Charlotte’s relationship with Obama is never treated as entirely legitimate by a community expecting her to move on.

‘Barry’ Is Unique Within Anya Taylor-Joy’s Career

Close

Although her physical limits were stretched in films like Furiosa and The New Mutants, Barry gave Taylor-Joy one of the most challenging roles of her career. Charlotte could've easily come off as an ideological mouthpiece who serves no purpose but to advance Obama’s character arc, but Taylor-Joy is able to make Charlotte’s passions and motivations feel legitimate, even though they don’t directly parallel true events. Barry is one of the more underrated original dramas released by Netflix, as it was distributed in an era where the streaming service rarely put out their new releases in theaters. While it may be destined to be lost in Netflix’s vast library forever, Barry is a worthwhile watch for fans of Taylor-Joy’s interested in seeing one of her most unique and understated performances.

Barry is streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix