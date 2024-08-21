The Big Picture Get ready for twists and dark turns in Netflix's series How to Kill Your Family starring Anya Taylor-Joy as Grace.

Taylor-Joy plays a complex antihero seeking revenge on her billionaire family in this morbidly creative story.

Fans of Taylor-Joy can look forward to seeing her bring this dark and hilarious character to life on screen soon.

Anya Taylor-Joy has had a good run this year, leading Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and appearing in Dune 2. Now the actor has found her next project that brings her back to our TV in Netflix’s eight part series How to Kill Your Family based on Bella Mackie’s 2021 novel of the same name. The series is created by Emma Moran, who serves as a writer and executive producer.

The series is described to be “full of twists and dark turns” and follows Grace (Taylor-Joy), a forgotten child of a billionaire, who exacts revenge on her family “As soon as I turned the last page, I knew I had to be a part of bringing this story to life,” Taylor-Joy told Netflix. The Queen’s Gambit actor is at her best when playing a morally gray character, sharing her excitement, she added, “I am looking forward to getting our hands even dirtier.”

What’s ‘How To Kill Your Family’ About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The series follows Grace, the daughter of Simon Artemis, a billionaire and ruthless social climber. Grace is the product of an affair Simon claims not to remember and that leaves Grace and her mom to fend for themselves. Things take a turn when Grace’s mother dies and she is rejected by the family who should love her, taking things in her own hands, she transforms her anger into something useful — “killing off her estranged extended family via morbidly creative means.” “She’s the kind of complicated, dark, but utterly hilarious antihero you dream of writing,” Moran said of the central character.

“Striking that balance between camp fun and brutal violence that Bella hits so perfectly in the book is a challenge I’m so looking forward to. I’ve never had more fun on a project with such a high body count.”

Taylor-Joy is a fan favorite for her variety of roles, be it horror movies, or playing Princess Peach in Super Mario Bros. Earlier this year she took upon the iconic role of Furiosa in George Miller’s franchise for which she got much acclaim. She also momentarily appeared as Alia Atreides in Dune: Part 2 promising a return in the third installment. Seeing her as Grace will be another exciting avenue for fans. While the additional cast is yet to be announced, How to Kill Your Family sees Moran as executive producer, along with Woodward Gentle, Lizzie Rusbridger, and Lee Morris. Further Taylor-Joy is also an executive producer for LadyKiller Productions Inc, while author Mackie serves as a co-executive producer.

Currently, no release date or other details are available for How To Kill Your Family stay tuned to Collider for further updates.