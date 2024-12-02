Anya Taylor-Joy is set to return t the small screen for the first time since she captivated audiences in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit. Taylor-Joy will star in Apple TV+'s adaptation of the bestselling novel Lucky. Deadline reports that the project is set to begin filming in the spring of next year.

Based on Marissa Stapley's 2021 novel, the series will star Taylor-Joy as Lucky Armstrong, a career criminal whose name proves to be all too apt when she ends up with a winning lottery ticket worth millions of dollars. The problem, however, is that she's just committed a million-dollar heist, and she's on the run from the law; as soon as she cashes in her winning ticket, she'll blow up her new identity and be sent to jail. As she tries to figure out a way to collect her winnings, she'll have to reconcile with her criminal father, find her long-missing mother, and dig into the dark past of Cary, her boyfriend and partner in crime. The book was featured in Reese Witherspoon's book club; Witherspoon will produce the adaptation, as she has done with several books spotlighted by her club, including Little Fires Everywhere, Daisy Jones and the Six, and Where the Crawdads Sing.

What Has Anya Taylor-Joy Starred in Lately?

Taylor-Joy starred in two acclaimed science fiction films this year. She had an uncredited cameo as the unborn Alia Atreides in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, possibly presaging her presence in the hotly anticipated Dune: Messiah; she also stepped into Charlize Theron's boots in George Miller's post-apocalyptic prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Story. Next year, she is set to star alongside Miles Teller and Sigourney Weaver in The Gorge, a survival thriller from Scott Derrickson. She will also star with Chris Evans in Romain Gavras' English-language debut, the action comedy Sacrifice. She is also attached to star in How To Kill Your Family, a black-comedy Netflix miniseries.

Lucky will be co-showrun, written, and executive produced by Jonathan Tropper (Warrior, Your Friends and Neighbors) via his Tropper Ink production company and under his overall deal with Apple TV+; Cassie Pappas (Silo) will also co-showrun. The series will be executive produced by Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter (The Morning Show) for Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media. Taylor-Joy will executive produce via Ladykiller.

Lucky is set to begin production in the spring of 2025; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.