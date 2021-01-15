The plot of Russell's next film is still unknown, but we do know it will feature an all-star cast.

A monster list of talent has joined David O. Russell’s upcoming film with New Regency. As reported by Deadline, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Alessandro Nivola have all signed on to the movie, which is currently in production.

This bonanza of A-list performers joins an already stellar cast featuring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, and Zoe Saldana. Little is known about the yet-untitled film, which will be Russell’s first in over half a decade. (His last project was 2015’s Joy, starring Jennifer Lawrence as Miracle Mop inventor Joy Mangano.) However, we do know that the movie is based on an original idea by Russell, and that, like always, he’s managed to assemble a Murderers Row of performers to bring it to life.

Russell, who himself has been nominated for five Academy Awards, directed Bale to his first Oscar win in 2010’s The Fighter. He’s also directed several other actors who went on to earn Academy Award nominations for their performances, including Lawrence, De Niro, Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams, and Melissa Leo, with Leo and Lawrence scoring respective wins for The Fighter and Silver Linings Playbook. Furthermore, the cast he’s assembled here include multiple Oscar nominees and winners, including De Niro, Shannon, Robbie, and Malek. He’s basically assembled the New York Yankees of casts, so the movie could literally be about these characters all working at a Pizza Hut and it would probably still be an awards season darling. (And now that I’ve created that version of this film in my mind, it is the only movie I want to see.) For now, you can check out Collider's recent interview with Taylor-Joy about a number of her current projects, including her recent surprise hit Netflix series The Queen's Gambit.

