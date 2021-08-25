Move over, Tom Cruise: Anya Taylor-Joy is taking stunts into her own hands, specifically with the exciting Mad Max prequel from George Miller, Furiosa. Taylor-Joy will be playing a younger version of the iconic role initiated by Charlize Theron in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, and revealed in a recent interview with the L.A. Times that she's been learning high-speed maneuvers in order to perform most of her driving stunts in the upcoming film.

Theron's stunt double, Dayna Grant, performed the stunts in Mad Max: Fury Road, having previously done stunts for films like Wonder Woman 1984, The Meg, and Snow White and the Huntsman. While Taylor-Joy will likely have a stunt double for some of the prequel's shots, it's still incredibly exciting that she's willing to take some on herself. She's working closely alongside Miller's stunt team on the project, though details are being kept close to the vest at the moment.

Taylor-Joy is keeping herself busy these days, with Edgar Wright's upcoming Last Night in Soho far from the end of her coming titles. Aside from that and Furiosa, she also is currently filming Robert Eggers' The Northman, David O. Russell's next project, the dark comedy The Menu directed by Mark Mylod, Scott Frank's Laughter in the Dark, and a re-team with Eggers for his follow-up, a remake of Nosferatu. Each of these projects sounds so distinct and unique and will undoubtedly flesh out her resume more than it already is. She's fresh off an Emmy nomination for her work in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Taylor-Joy also had the following to say about her workload:

"All my friends are like, 'what are you doing? Take...a...break.' But the roles are too good. I wouldn't be able to deal with it if I didn't say yes. I wouldn't cope. I'd rather just go for it and do my best."

The roles do sound too good to pass up, and though details are scarce on several of her characters, a solid idea can be gathered for Furiosa. Miller is set to get cameras rolling on the project in 2022. Details are fairly scarce, though Miller has confirmed the prequel will take place over several years. Hopefully, it will address Furiosa's difficult upbringing that led to her work alongside (and eventual betrayal) of the villainous Immortan Joe. It's unknown whether or not Max Rockatansky will appear, though it's unlikely given that his name is absent from the title. Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are set to co-star, though their characters are under wraps for the time being.

Furiosa will drift into theaters on June 23, 2023. In the meantime, Taylor-Joy has Last Night in Soho set to release this October.

