Filming on Furiosa, the Mad Max spin-off film set to be released in 2024, has wrapped up — at least for its lead actress. In a post shared on Instagram, Anya Taylor-Joy, who takes on the role originated by Charlize Theron, thanked the cast and crew for her experience working on the film. Taylor-Joy expressed her enjoyment playing the titular character as filming comes to an end. “What. A. Rideeeee,” Taylor-Joy captioned a series of photographs of cast members on set. “Thank you to those of the wasteland- the crazies who have run amok with me up and down this country. The most fun, the most resilient, the most talented.”

The caption went on to thank those involved with filming for making her stronger. “It has been an honour and a privilege to create with you all… thank you for making me tougher than I ever thought I could be.” The post accompanies three photographs, the first of which shows Taylor-Joy sitting beneath a tree wearing a hat and appearing relaxed as she looks off into the distance. The next image shows director and co-writer George Miller on set, standing underneath the wing or tail of a plane, and the third of crew member, David Yamada, holding a cat in front of the 'wasteland' lined by trailers. Taylor-Joy signed off the post with “Fire, blood and guzzoline, Furianya.”

Prior to playing the lead in the upcoming film, Taylor-Joy has several acting credits to her name. The actress is best known for her starring roles as Beth Harmon in the drama mini-series, The Queen’s Gambit, and as Emma Woodhouse in the latest film adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma. Taylor-Joy's first breakout role was that of Thomasin in Robert Eggers' folk horror The Witch, she recently reunited with Eggers for The Northman opposite Alexander Skarsgård. Booked and busy, Taylor-Joy also stars in this year's The Menu, and Amsterdam. Apart from Furiosa, Taylor-Joy will soon be appearing as Princess Peach in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie and will be working on The Gorge and Laughter in the Dark, both of which are still in pre-production stages.

RELATED: Anya Taylor-Joy Joins Miles Teller in Skydance's Action Romance 'The Gorge'

Furiosa is the latest movie in the post-apocalyptic Mad Max franchise. The prequel focuses on renegade warrior Imperator Furiosa, telling the story of the character’s life before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road where she teams up with Mad Max. Starring alongside Taylor-Joy in the film are Chris Hemsworth (as Dr. Dementus), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Tom Burke, Angus Sampson, Nathan Jones, Goran D. Kleut, Quayden Bayles, Angus Sampson, and Shakriya Tarinyawat. Miller and Doug Mitchell are producers on the film, with Miller also acting as director, in addition to writing, along with Nick Lathouris.

Furiosa will be released in theatres on May 24, 2024. In the meantime, check out the Furiosa featurette from Mad Max: Fury Road down below.