Anya Taylor-Joy has steadily become one of the most in-demand actors of her era since her film debut in The Witch. Known for her distinctive features, graceful movements, and emotional range, she has taken on a variety of interesting and complex roles throughout her career. In particular, she has become one of the 21st century's preeminent movie scream queens, featuring in numerous horror films.

A Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee, Taylor-Joy's horror filmography has ranged from supernatural to science fiction horror, with her selecting consistently interesting and daring projects. Her roles have often been complex and layered, portraying both heroic and villainous characters and particularly thriving in nuanced anti-hero roles. From The Witch to 2022's The Menu, this is our ranking of Anya Taylor-Joy's horror movies.

6 'Morgan' (2016)

Directed by Luke Scott

Directed by Luke Scott, the son of acclaimed director Ridley Scott, Morgan is a 2016 sci-fi psychological horror film. The film centers on a risk management specialist named Lee (Kate Mara) meeting Morgan (Anya Taylor-Joy), a genetically engineered technology-human hybrid raised by scientists in a lab. After Morgan commits a violent act, Lee is tasked with deciding whether the lab should terminate Morgan or continue the project.

The film begins in a slow-burn manner, establishing its characters and philosophical questions before escalating into a more thrilling climax. Taylor-Joy shines in the titular role, bringing vulnerability and an unsettling power to the character, benefitting from her near-ethereal look to bring this distinctive character to life. The supporting cast is all strong, especially Mara. A solid techno-thriller but nothing groundbreaking, Morgan is one of Taylor-Joy's less memorable horror projects but should satisfy those looking for more projects featuring her in an uncanny role.

5 'Marrowbone' (2017)

Directed by Sergio G. Sánchez

Marrowbone is a 2017 English-language Spanish horror film written and directed by Sergio G. Sánchez. The film centers on four siblings who flee from their violent father and begin living in a gigantic house called Marrowbone, which they vow to never leave. However, when the siblings encounter signs of haunting in the vast manor, earth-shattering secrets about their situation come to light.

Anya Taylor-Joy gives a great performance as Allie, the girlfriend of the oldest brother, Jack (George MacKay), who represents his sole tie to the world outside of his family home. Marrowbone is spooky and sad, providing a unique take on the haunted house subgenre that builds dread gradually and pays it off with a devastating climax. It also stars a few other members of the modern horror royalty, including Taylor-Joy's fellow scream queen Mia Goth in one of her unassuming roles. Featuring great performances all around and powerful scares, Marrowbone is one of Anya Taylor-Joy's most underrated horror films.

4 'Last Night in Soho' (2021)

Directed by Edgar Wright

Last Night in Soho is a 2021 British supernatural horror film directed by Edgar Wright. The film follows a 1960s-obsessed fashion student called Ellie (Thomasin McKenzie), who moves from a small town to London to pursue her dreams. There, she begins to experience a strong and seemingly supernatural connection to Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), a performer from the sixties with a dark and distressing life, plunging Ellie into the center of a decades-old murder mystery.

Last Night in Soho is one of the more unique horror films about Gen-Z, contrasting the nostalgic view of the past held by many modern youth with the dark realities of the time. Both leads are great in their roles, with Taylor-Joy stealing the show as Sandie. Her performance is seductive and ghostly, with her deceitful, wild, and dark experiences contrasting greatly with the wide-eyed innocence of Ellie. Although Last Night in Soho's ending is somewhat unsatisfying, the film is a stylish and engaging murder mystery horror elevated by Wright's trademark flair and solid leading performances from two of this generation's best actresses.

3 'Split' (2016)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Split is a 2016 supernatural horror film. It follows Casey (Anya Taylor-Joy), a teenage girl kidnapped alongside two of her classmates and held captive by Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy), a man with DID who is preparing for the emergence of a new, supernaturally strong personality, The Beast. Both Casey and Kevin have highly traumatic backgrounds, allowing them to form a twisted bond that she depends on for her survival.

Considered by many to be one of prolific director M. Night Shyamalan's best films, Split is a tense and original supernatural horror film. Anya Taylor-Joy and James McAvoy both give excellent performances, establishing a compelling and nerve-wracking power dynamic that shifts throughout the film. Casey is an underrated horror final girl, overcoming her traumatic background to become tough and highly empathetic in a way that allows her to survive her ordeal. Casey is one of Anya Taylor-Joy's best horror protagonists and a perfect anchor for the film, allowing McAvoy to chew as much scenery as he wants. Split received very positive reviews and spawned a sequel, Glass, with Taylor-Joy and McAvoy reprising their roles.

2 'The Menu' (2022)

Directed by Mark Mylod

Directed by Mark Mylod, The Menu is a 2022 black comedy horror film following Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy), a woman brought to an exclusive dining experience by her date, Tyler (Nicholas Hoult). As the night progresses, it becomes clear that renowned chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) has planned sinister events for the night in order to punish the guests, and Margot must work strategically for her survival.

The film is extremely stylish, with the stunning location and delectable food creating an elegant and unique atmosphere for a horror film. Anya Taylor-Joy is great in the lead role, portraying the only sympathetic character in the entire film and encouraging the audience to care about her escaping the restaurant. Her chemistry with Fiennes is crucial to making the plot work, and she goes toe-to-toe with the two-time Oscar nominee without any issue. Darkly funny, visually beautiful and immaculately acted, The Menu features an explosive ending that ties its eat-the-rich concept together in a tight and bloody little bow. The film is an evocative treat for the senses with a punchy message about consumerism, classism, and corruption and one of Anya Taylor-Joy's strongest showings as a leading lady.

1 'The Witch' (2015)

Directed by Robert Eggers

The Witch is a 2015 supernatural period horror movie written and directed by Robert Eggers. The film is set in the 1600s and follows a Puritan family led by patriarch William (Ralph Ineson), who is forced to leave their community and build a new life beside a vast forest. However, the family is quickly plagued by troubles when their youngest son is abducted by a mysterious witch while being watched by his teenage sister Thomasin (Taylor-Joy), causing high tensions between her and the rest of her family.

The film is notable for its period setting, making great use of costuming, dialogue and set design to convey its distinctive historical period. Although the witch and the devil are presented as antagonistic forces, they are also characterized as subversive forces against the patriarchal culture of the setting, tempting Thomasin to follow her desires rather than simply serving men, adding interesting feminist themes to the film. The Witch was Anya Taylor-Joy's breakthrough, a compelling and effectively spooky coming-of-age horror film anchored by her fantastic performance and a brilliant introduction to Eggers' intense, uncompromising, and deeply atmospheric approach to horror.

