After being absent from the screen for several years with his most recent outing coming in Spiderhead, the psychological thriller starring Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller is officially back with a new movie coming soon to Apple TV+. Teller stars alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in The Gorge, the upcoming sci-fi horror thriller following two highly trained operatives (Teller and Taylor-Joy) who become close after being sent on a dangerous mission to protect opposite sides of The Gorge. Collider is thrilled to partner with Apple TV+ to offer an exclusive sneak peek from the upcoming film, which also stars Avatar and Alien veteran Sigourney Weaver and will begin streaming on February 14. The clip shows Levi (Teller) and Nasa (Taylor-Joy) on the run, but backing themselves into a dangerous corner.

Zach Dean wrote the script for The Gorge, and Scott Derrickson directed the film. Dean made his screenwriting debut 13 years ago on Deadfall, the R-rated police procedural starring Eric Bana and Olivia Wilde, and he has also written screenplays for 24 Hours to Live (Ethan Hawke), The Tomorrow War (Chris Pratt), and Fast X (Vin Diesel). Derrickson is an acclaimed horror director who is also famous for his work on Doctor Strange, the 2016 MCU film starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Derrickson was attached to direct a Doctor Strange sequel for years, but he ultimately left the project and was replaced by Spider-Man veteran Sam Raimi for what ultimately became Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Derrickson is also famous for his work on The Black Phone, the 2021 horror film starring Ethan Hawke that was such a success it earned a sequel coming to theaters October 17 later this year.

‘The Gorge’ Stars Are Booked and Busy

A little over six months after starring in The Gorge, Teller will also feature alongside Colman Domingo and Jafaar Jackson in Michael, the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic due in theaters on October 3. He has also confirmed he will reprise his role as Rooster in Top Gun 3, but Paramount has yet to set a release date for the project. As for Taylor-Joy, she’s been tapped to star opposite Chris Evans and Salma Hayek in Sacrifice, an upcoming action comedy from Romain Gavras, and she’ll also feature opposite Timothy Olyphant in Lucky. Taylor-Joy has also been named a producer on both projects for the first time in her career.

The Gorge smashes onto Apple TV+ on February 14. Check out the exclusive clip from the film above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage.