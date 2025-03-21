With a film repertoire spanning recent hits and generational classics, there's no question that Ridley Scott is a household name in Hollywood, but what most fans of the Alien director may not know is that filmmaking is a family affair for the mind behind Blade Runner. Not only are all three of Scott's children directors in their own right, but one of the famed filmmaker's sons, Luke Scott, has collaborated on some of his father's most high-profile projects over the last decade. Before directing episodes of the Max drama Raised by Wolves alongside his father back in 2020, Luke Scott worked as a second-unit director on The Martian and Exodus: Gods and Kings, though the son of the acclaimed director deserves more credit for his own feature directorial debut, Morgan.

What Is Luke Scott's 'Morgan' About?

A sci-fi horror film released back in 2016, Morgan stars Anya Taylor-Joy in the movie's titular role back when the actor had yet to gain global popularity for some of her best roles, though her turn as Morgan is still unlikely to rank among fans' favorites due to the film's lackluster Rotten Tomatoes score. Upon release, critics and general audiences alike found Scott's debut underwhelming and its execution lacking in originality, but it's no mistake that Morgan has seen a resurgence of interest since hitting Max back in January. While the film has its flaws, Morgan is overall a severely underrated film with a fascinating sci-fi plotline, a compelling cast, and a twist ending that is equally thought-provoking.

The film centers around Taylor-Joy's troubled Morgan, the latest in a long line of synthetic humans developed by the futuristic AI firm SynSect, whose violent attack on one of her handlers causes Kata Mara's Lee Weathers to be called to her containment facility. Tasked with assessing Morgan's risk to others (and, by extension, the company), Lee is subsequently forced to toe a careful line between a group of scientists who have loved Morgan since she was a baby and the very real danger posed by Taylor-Joy's unstable android. The drama of this dilemma is heightened by a string of standout supporting performances, with Paul Giamatti turning in yet another underappreciated performance as corporate psychologist Alan Shapiro and Michelle Yeoh bringing some much-needed pathos with her turn as Morgan's mother figure, Dr. Lui Cheng.

Anya Taylor-Joy Injects Sci-Fi Intrigue Into the Horror of Luke Scott's 'Morgan'