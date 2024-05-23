After her breakout performance in The Witch, breakthrough role in Split and Netflix's drama sports series The Queen's Gambit, the charismatic and unquestionably talented Anya Taylor-Joy has established herself as one of the most exciting and promising young actors working today. More recently, the British-American actress has become an even more talked-about name for her involvement in popular franchises — she had a small, uncredited role in the latest installment of the science-fiction saga Dune and landed a major role in this year's highly anticipated Furiosa.

Throughout the years, Taylor-Joy has proven that she is a versatile and perfectionistic actor who puts in the work for her roles. Naturally, the results were nothing short of brilliant, as proven by the many accolades under her belt, including Emmy Awards and Golden Globes nominations. From The Super Mario Bros. Movie to Emma., these are the best Anya Taylor-Joy movies, ranked by greatness and considering the star's impeccable efforts.

10 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2023)

Directors: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Pierre Leduc

Although it received mixed reviews from critics, The Super Mario Bros. Movie ended up being one of 2023's highest-grossing features. The Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, and Pierre Leduc movie focuses on the iconic video game character, voiced by Chris Pratt, as he travels through an underground labyrinth with his brother Luigi (Charlie Day) on a quest to save a captured princess (Taylor-Joy).

Despite falling short of the expectations of some critics, The Super Mario Bros. Movie was beloved by general audiences, featuring a contrasting 96% audience score on the film platform Rotten Tomatoes. Fans of the treasured character will likely enjoy this animation flick fit for audiences of all ages. One of the aspects that stands out more is the voice casting; Taylor-Joy, for one, perfectly showcases her voice acting talents.

9 'Barry' (2016)

Director: Vikram Gandhi

The Vikram Gandhi-directed Barry focuses on Barack Obama's (Devon Terrell) life at Columbia University in the early 1980s, offering audiences a look into his early life and his struggle to find his place in the world amidst racism and judgment before he became President of the United States and one of the most famous personalities all around the globe.

In this compelling drama, Taylor-Joy successfully steps into the shoes of Obama's love interest Charlotte, the ex-President's first serious girlfriend. Barry is appealing even to those who don't enjoy politics, offering audiences an intriguing look inside the life of the icon — mostly his formative years — and anchored by an incredible central performance. While it certainly isn't Taylor-Joy's best film, it features a great acting effort from the actress.

8 'Thoroughbreds' (2017)

Director: Cory Finley

Dark comedy enthusiasts may want to check out Thoroughbreds, a Corey Finley crime drama (his directorial debut, too) focusing on two upper-class high school girls (Taylor-Joy and House of the Dragon's star Olivia Cooke) in suburban Connecticut who rekindle their friendship after years apart. The two eventually come up with a plan to solve their problems.

With two talented leads and a genuinely gripping premise, it is only natural that Thoroughbreds would turn out great. The wickedly fun but slightly disturbing movie is well-written and unpredictable and meditates about ambition, manipulation, and morality, resulting in a refreshing addition to the thriller genre and an amazing showcase of Taylor-Joy and Cooke's talents. It's worth noting that the queer undertones between both leads don't go unnoticed.

7 'Last Night in Soho' (2021)

Director: Edgar Wright

Last Night in Soho captured many people's attention when it was released, not only for its talented cast but also considering the mind behind it: none other than Scott Pilgrim vs. the World's director Edgar Wright. Starring Thomasin McKenzie in the lead role, this psychological horror follows an aspiring fashion designer able to go back in time to 1960s London, where she finds a wannabe singer, Sadie (Taylor-Joy), with terrible results.

On top of its gripping narrative, the strongest aspects of the complex Last Night in Soho are its incredible visuals, editing, and top-notch soundtrack. Furthermore, the stylish movie also does a great job of meditating on the romanticization of the past and highlighting the truth behind it, which includes misogyny and violence against women. Taylor-Joy is hypnotizing as Sandy.

6 'The Menu' (2022)

Director: Mark Mylod

Next up is The Menu, a Mark Mylod horror comedy that satirizes the wealthy and examines issues of class and consumerism, falling under the niche "eat the rich" category that refers to the popular trend in movies and television series. The narrative follows food enthusiast Tyler Ledford (Nicholas Hoult) who travels to a remote island to eat in an exclusive, top-notch restaurant with his date (Taylor-Joy) where a renowned chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu featuring some shocking twists and surprises.

While it had the potential to be something greater (and feels a bit bland at times), The Menu still succeeds in offering audiences a genuinely intriguing concept that mixes the horror and satire genres with great results. The writing and great performances are part of the film's appeal, and Taylor-Joy's incredible performance is the reason why it ranks high on this list.

5 'Split' (2016)

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

No doubt, Taylor-Joy's breakout performance in Split remains one of her best. The M. Night Shyamalan movie focuses on three girls kidnapped by a man (James McAvoy in an astounding acting effort) diagnosed with 23 distinct personalities. The two must try to escape before the emergence of the 24th.

Although the fantastic performances are the highlight of this psychological thriller, its intense premise is truly engaging and manages to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. It is worth noting, however, that it is not an accurate portrayal of people who struggle with DID (dissociative identity disorder), with some audience members believing it promotes negative stereotypes. While not marketed as such, Split is the standalone sequel to Shyamalan's 2000 film Unbreakable.

4 'The Northman' (2022)

Director: Robert Eggers

Beautifully shot and featuring a star-studded cast, The Northman marks Taylor-Joy's second Robert Eggers collaboration. In this fantasy adventure, set in AD 895 and likely fit for anyone who enjoys Nordic features, a young Viking prince (Alexander Skarsgård) embarks on a revenge quest to Iceland to avenge what was taken away from him: a mother, father, and kingdom.

The Northman is not Eggers' best, but it is still a highly entertaining film with pleasing cinematography and amazing world-building. The fantastic performances at its center (including Taylor-Joy's as Olga, who is the brains behind the mission and a worshiper of the Earth Gods) anchor the gritty movie, and its action sequences and intense battle choreography elevate the film to higher levels, falling under the "epic films" category.

3 'Emma.' (2020)

Director: Autumn De Wilde

While there have been many big-screen adaptations of Jane Austen's groundbreaking work in the literary realm, Emma. certainly ranks high among the best. Autumn De Wilde's debut takes audiences back to 1800s England and stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the protagonist, the selfish but well-intentioned titular character, as she meddles in the love lives of her friends.

Taylor-Joy's great performance and chemistry with Mia Goth, who plays her trustworthy friend, is nothing short of impressive; Emma. cements Taylor-Joy as a great period drama actor. Additionally, De Wilde's superbly shot movie is a gorgeous piece of filmmaking, with breathtaking cinematography that adds to its enchanting narrative and central love story. Viewers who enjoy being swept off their feet by bewitching period dramas may want to give this a watch.

2 'The Witch' (2015)

Director: Robert Eggers

The Witch was a major landmark in Taylor-Joy's career: not only was it Eggers' first movie but it was the star's debut in a feature film (and endures one of her best performances to this day). Now regarded as one of the best horror flicks of the 2010s, The Witch centers around a family in 1630s New England who is torn apart by forces of witchcraft and black magic after the disappearance of the younger child.

Bizarre and nerve-wracking are two words to describe Eggers' highly atmospheric movie that meditates on religion, family, generational trauma, puritanism, and oppression. Despite its lack of jumpscares, which is far from being a negative aspect, The Witch is still scary and unsettling, with its haunting screenplay capturing the attention of worldwide horror lovers and its mood and imagery being more than enough to send chills down their spines. Funnily enough, though, despite her amazing performance, the perfectionist star revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she was "devastated" after watching it for the first time.

1 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' (2024)

Director: George Miller

Furiosa is undoubtedly one of this year's most anticipated films, with Mad Max fans understandably counting the days to its release. This prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road illustrates the origin story of the titular Imperator before her encounter and team-up with Mad Max, who was played by Tom Hardy in the 2015 film.

Taylor-Joy's latest project is arguably her best achievement so far, not only given the incredible reviews that the film has and the fact that it is her first lead role in a widely known and anticipated film, but also considering her astounding efforts in bringing the beloved character, previously played by Charlize Theron, to life. This, of course, not only encompasses her fantastic acting skills but also her resilience and psychological strength to embody the three-dimensional protagonist. According to The New York Times, the star has revealed that she "still can't make sense" of what she went through.

