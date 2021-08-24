The reworking is just one of a number of projects currently on the actress's plate.

Anya-Taylor Joy made a splash with her film debut in The Witch in 2015, and now she’s reuniting with its director to get back into the horror game. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, the Last Night in Soho star revealed that she is reuniting with director Robert Eggers on a remake of Nosferatu, the 1922 silent horror film that loosely adapted Bram Stoker’s famous story of Dracula.

While it is not known what role Taylor-Joy will play in the reworking — or who else will be joining her — Eggers’ version of the horror classic has been a long time coming. First announced in 2015, just after the premiere of The Witch at Sundance Film Festival, the project has been in the works for upwards of six years, with a stop in the middle for Eggers to shoot The Lighthouse, the eerie black and white thriller starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, as well as The Northman starring Nicole Kidman, Dafoe, Taylor-Joy, and Alexander Skarsgård, which is currently in post-production.

Image via A24

RELATED: Anya Taylor-Joy Replaces Emma Stone in Darkly Comedic Thriller 'The Menu' With Ralph Fiennes

The unspecified role is just one in a handful of upcoming projects for Taylor-Joy, who is still riding the high of success from her role in The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix, for which she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series at this year’s Emmy Awards. The actress is also set to star in The Menu, directed by Mark Mylod, along with Furiosa, a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, and the thriller Laughter in the Dark.

“All my friends are always like, ‘What are you doing?!? Take ... a ... break,’” Taylor-Joy said to the L.A. Times, “But the roles are too good. I wouldn’t be able to deal with it if I didn’t say yes. I wouldn’t cope. I’d rather just go for it and do my best.”

Eggers’ remake of Nosferatu wouldn’t be the first to grace Hollywood, either. Nosferatu itself is technically a “remake” of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, an unauthorized version of the tale that changed names and details to avoid legal repercussions, including morphing Count Dracula into Count Orlok. (Stoker’s estate still sued the filmmakers, and nearly every copy of the film was destroyed.) Werner Herzog also produced a remake of the film, titled Nosferatu the Vampyre, in 1979.

No other information about Eggers’ remake has been released, but fans can spot Taylor-Joy in The Queen’s Gambit, currently streaming on Netflix, or in Last Night in Soho, Edgar Wright’s upcoming psychological horror film, out on October 29.

KEEP READING: 'Last Night in Soho' Trailer Reveals Edgar Wright and Anya Taylor-Joy's Psychological Horror Film

Share Share Tweet Email

'Nailed It!' Season 6 Trailer Reveals New Guest Judges, More Cake Disasters, and an Unexpected Twist Who's up for dessert? Not these guys.

Read Next