The Big Picture Anya Taylor-Joy has worked with a variety of Hollywood stars in recent projects.

Taylor-Joy is excited to work with Miles Teller in the upcoming film The Gorge.

The Gorge combines genres like love story, action, and has Sigourney Weaver in the cast.

During her career, Anya Taylor-Joy has had a real Pokémon-like approach to her projects. What we mean by that is not only will the star “catch ‘em all” by way of genre, but she’s also done the same with the names she finds herself next to on the call sheet. In just the last few years, she’s appeared alongside Timothée Chalamet in Dune: Part Two for a very exciting yet albeit shortly lived cameo, fellow voice actors Chris Pratt and Charlie Day in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Nicholas Hoult in The Menu. Essentially, we presume the contacts on her phone are a real who’s who of Hollywood mega-stars.

Recently, Taylor-Joy sat down with Collider’s Steve Weintraub alongside her Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga co-star, Chris Hemsworth, to chat about the upcoming installment in the George Miller-created universe. While she was there, Weintraub asked the Last Night in Soho star about her upcoming project, The Gorge, and what drew her to the latest feature to come from The Black Phone and Sinister-helmer, Scott Derrickson. Citing one of her closest pals as one of the top reasons behind her interest in The Gorge, Taylor-Joy said,

“Oh, I was really excited to work with Miles [Teller]. We’re all good friends, but we’ve been wanting to work together for a really long time.”

But friendship wasn’t the only thing drawing Taylor-Joy into The Gorge, with the actress adding that she was also excited about the movie being something that people had never seen before. She went on to say, “I think I was intrigued by the fact that it was semi genre-less in the sense that it was both a love story and an action movie. So, I was excited about that.”

What Is ‘The Gorge’ About?

Blending mystery with action, sci-fi with horror, and adding a twist of romance, The Gorge will center on two soldiers (Taylor-Joy, Teller) who are tasked with guarding a seemingly never-ending gorge with one agent posted on either side. Beyond those thin details, the only other thing we currently know about Derrickson’s latest undertaking is that the legendary Sigourney Weaver (Alien) will also be starring alongside Taylor-Joy and Teller.

You can check out Collider's full interview with Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth above and stay tuned for more information about The Gorge as it becomes available. In the meantime, learn everything there is to know about Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga here in our all-encompassing guide, and see the movie when it crashes into cinemas on May 24.

