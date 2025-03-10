Anya Taylor-Joy is one of the most exciting young movie stars working right now. Most recently, she starred alongside Miles Teller in the film The Gorge, directed by Scott Derrickson. The film had the biggest launch for an AppleTV+ movie ever, surpassing Wolfs starring A-listers George Clooney and Brad Pitt. The record speaks to Taylor-Joy's star power and solidifies her status as an A-lister on the rise. Taylor-Joy had her breakthrough role in Robert Eggers' The Witch in 2015 and became a true household name in 2020 with the Netflix miniseries The Queen's Gambit. In between these two monumental roles, however, she gave an underrated performance in the PBS Masterpiece Theater miniseries The Miniaturist. The Miniaturist is a bleak but intriguing series that's sure to suck viewers in. While the writing isn't as strong as that of The Queen's Gambit, it's still an excellent showcase for Taylor-Joy with beautiful production design and a dynamic supporting performance from Rivals' Alex Hassell.

What Is 'The Miniaturist' About?