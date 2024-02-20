The Big Picture Watch the first ten minutes of Anyone But You featuring the meet-cute between Sydney Sweeney's Bea and Glen Powell's Ben.

Anyone But You follows Bea and Ben on unpredictable journey from lovers to enemies and back again.

The film is a loose adaptation of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing .

An extended preview of one of the most successful rom-coms in years has just been released by Fandango, with the first ten minutes of Anyone But You now available to watch online. From the awkward club scene when the title card drops, until the main characters arrive at the destination wedding, you can get a taste of what the movie has in store before bringing the full film home on digital. The movie, directed by Will Gluck, takes two characters — who unfortunately went through a misunderstanding after a wonderful first date — on a complicated journey, leading to their eventual romance.

Anyone But You quickly introduces Bea (Sydney Sweeney), a young woman who doesn't know what to do with her career after dropping out of law school. While entering a coffee shop in search of a bathroom, she runs into Ben (Glen Powell), someone who just can't seem to find the right partner. After meeting entirely by chance, they share a beautiful first date that ends with Bea leaving Ben's apartment without telling him. But when the pair are reunited for a very special wedding, they must pretend to be together for the sake of their friends, and chaos ensues. Fortunately for the audience, the game goes a little too far, when Bea and Ben actually fall in love in the process.

Though Anyone But You is set during modern times, it's a loose adaptation of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing. Gluck, the director behind the successful romantic comedy, previously worked on Easy A and Friends With Benefits, using his natural talent for theatrical romances to bring Bea and Ben's story to life. The filmmaker wrote the screenplay for Anyone But You alongside Ilana Wolpert, who worked on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

'Anyone But You' Is an Impressive Box Office Success Story

When Anyone But You premiered in theaters, it wasn't expected to have the box office success it has seen in the weeks since. With a modest reported budget of $25 million, the romantic comedy has earned around $189 million at the global box office. Bea and Ben's story had better ticket sales than titles such as this year's Mean Girls and last year's Godzilla Minus One, proving that audiences can't get enough of the two leads and their enchanting romance. After Anyone But You, Sydney Sweeney can be seen in Madame Web, while Glen Powell will return to the big screen once Twisters premieres this summer.

You can check out the extended preview from Anyone But You below:

