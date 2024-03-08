The Big Picture Anyone But You hits Blu-ray on March 12 after a successful run in theaters.

Bea and Ben's romance takes an unexpected turn at a destination wedding in Australia.

Available now on Prime Video, the comedy stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

Staring at the Blu-ray before you, open up the disc tray window, let the 4K picture illuminate the screen that you see near you. The year's hottest rom-com is coming to Blu-ray as Anyone But You hits shelves on March 12 following a wildly successful in theaters. The movie, which stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, won a ton of admirers and reached some very unexpected financial milestones it would never have thought about passing upon its release.

Anyone But You became one of the most financially successful R-rated romantic comedies in a decade, despite an initially disappointing opening in theaters over the festive period. However, word-of-mouth for the movie was exceptional and, coupled with terrific viral marketing via TikTok as well as some exceptionally fun interviews and antics by Sweeney and Powell while promoting it, the movie became a genuine sensation and surprise in a world of predictability.

Is 'Anyone But You' Worth Seeing?

Close

The movie features Sweeney and Powell as Bea and Ben, a pair of unlucky-in-love, yet staggeringly beautiful, humans who have a great first date, a terrible parting and then, fates conspire to bring them together at a wedding where they're forced to pretend they like each other. Maybe by the end, they won't be pretending?

To date, the film has garnered mixed reactions, as evidenced by its Rotten Tomatoes scores: a "rotten" critics' rating of 51% contrasts with a much higher audience approval rate of 87%. This discrepancy highlights the differing expectations and preferences of professional reviewers versus the general public, who may lean towards lighter, more enjoyable fare for an evening out. Collider's Maggie Boccella praised Powell's "charming" performance in the movie but found Sweeney's portrayal to be somewhat "flat." The romantic comedy's ensemble cast also includes Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Dermot Mulroney, and Darren Barnet.

Despite those reviews though, the movie performed like gangbusters in the multiplexes, ultimately closing out its theatrical run with $207.6 million at the worldwide box office. Anyone but You will be available on Blu-ray from March 12.

Anyone But You arrives on Blu-ray on March 12, and is available on Prime Video now.

Anyone But You 4 10 After an amazing first date, Bea and Ben's fiery attraction turns ice cold - until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple. Release Date December 22, 2023 Director Will Gluck Cast Sydney Sweeney , Glen Powell , Alexandra Shipp , Darren Barnet Runtime 103 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Will Gluck , Ilana Wolpert

Watch on Prime Video