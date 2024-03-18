The Big Picture Hollywood blockbusters lack romance, but rom-coms like Anyone But You are proving to be successful and in demand.

Recent rom-com hits like The Lost City and Ticket to Paradise show that audiences still enjoy a good romantic comedy experience.

Veteran filmmakers like Nancy Meyers are struggling to get rom-coms made, despite the success of films like Anyone But You. Hollywood needs to reevaluate its view on rom-coms.

The recent romantic comedy, Anyone But You, has grown into a sizable box office hit. On a relatively small budget of $25 million, the entertaining, raucous enemies-to-lovers romp has unexpectedly grossed over $88 million domestically and more than $210 million worldwide. However, Anyone But You is undeniably a sleeper success, hopefully indicating an upcoming resurgence in the rom-com. Boasting a likable, charming cast, led by Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell as the central pairing, the success of Anyone But You certainly calls for closer examination. With about a fraction of the budget of the average blockbuster, the rom-com becoming a worldwide box office sensation proves that audiences are trying to tell Hollywood that they want more rom-coms and more romance in their films.

Blockbusters Have Lost Their Sense of Romance

The success of Anyone But You is impressive for several reasons. While it was released during the prosperous pre-holiday window, it has continued to rake in numbers into January and February when theaters are generally a dead zone for new and popular film releases. One argument can be made that Anyone But You offers something that typical blockbusters do not: actual romance. In recent years, Hollywood has moved away from theatrical rom-coms. Although some are still being released in theaters, like 2022's Ticket to Paradise and 2023's Rye Lane, they are becoming much fewer and further between. Most of the rom-coms of the past few years have gone straight to streamers, even when they have box office stars as their leads.

The current slate of modern blockbusters is woefully lacking in epic, charming romances. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, while a very entertaining action film, had little in the way of strong romance despite its stronger focus in past installments. While previous entries of the franchise built up a potential romance between Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), the latest installment unceremoniously abandons any semblance of a romantic subplot between the two. Not only that, the film painfully discards Ilsa as a character in a manner that was highly unsatisfying, especially after the way her character arc unfolded over multiple films. Although Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has many flaws, the latest installment is certainly lacking in its romantic roots. Yes, the film does pay homage to Indiana Jones' (Harrison Ford) romance with Marion (Karen Allen), but it comes way too little and too late; and it's not heavily focused on during Indy's final adventure. It's bitterly disappointing as romance used to be one of the hallmarks of the Indiana Jones franchise.

Even looking at many of the comic book superhero movies that floundered at the box office last year, few had any strong romances for audiences to root for and become invested in. Anyone But You star Sydney Sweeney quickly followed up the rom-com with the greatly maligned Madame Web, which was a colossal critical and commercial flop. Anyone But You, which had about a third of Madame Web's budget, has made more than double what the spidey flick was able to pull in. Notably, Madame Web does not feature a significant type of romance for any of the central characters. The lack of romance is not the sole reason many blockbuster movies failed or underperformed last year, but many of those films felt like they were missing strong romantic subplots. Another notable example is Warner Bros. and DC's The Flash. While the film introduces Barry Allen's (Ezra Miller) longtime love interest from the comics, Iris West (Kiersey Clemons), it never goes anywhere interesting.

Plenty of earlier superhero films incorporated strong romantic subplots into their stories. Look no further than the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy, which heavily focused on Peter Parker's (Tobey Maguire) romance with Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst). Tim Burton's 1989 Batman also contained a strong romantic subplot between Batman/Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton) and Vicki Vale (Kim Basinger). These were some of the biggest, defining blockbuster films of their respective eras, with Batman making $411 million worldwide and 2002's Spider-Man earning $825 million worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing films in history at the time. They were also genre-defining superhero films that didn't run away from incorporating romance into their narratives.

'Anyone But You' Is Not the Only Recent Rom-Com Success Story

While Anyone But You became a box office sensation, it is by no means an exception or outlier. Multiple other recent examples prove that audiences still enjoy a good rom-com experience. The Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, did exceedingly well in theaters at a time when audiences were still apprehensive about going back after pandemic restrictions were lifted. The Lost City, a rom-com with a tropical adventure twist and a strong focus on the two romantic leads, played by Tatum and Bullock, performed well both critically and financially, finishing with $105 million at the domestic box office and $192 million worldwide. Another 2022 example is Ticket to Paradise, starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts as a divorced couple thrust back together due to their daughter's wedding. Clooney and Roberts are no strangers to romantic or rom-com-type plots, and the film grossed over $168 million worldwide from a $60 million budget.

Hollywood Needs to Change Its View of Rom-Coms

Variety is the spice of life. Blockbusters, comic book superhero movies, horror films, and biopics can all be great, but so can romantic comedies. Audiences have diverse tastes, and they can enjoy a good rom-com as well as a typical superhero movie or Oscar-friendly drama. Unfortunately, the shift away from romantic-themed films and rom-coms in recent years means veteran filmmakers, such as Nancy Meyers, are now struggling to get their movies made. Meyers' planned rom-com for Netflix was canceled last year because the proposed budget was too high, despite the director having multiple box-office success stories within the genre. Meyers' rom-com features The Parent Trap grossed $92 million at the worldwide box office, What Women Want made a whopping $374 million globally, Something's Gotta Give finished with $265 million, and It's Complicated made $215 million worldwide. The more recent success of Anyone But You proves there is still a global audience that enjoys rom-coms, and Hollywood needs to re-examine its move away from cinematic romance and rom-coms.

And what should make rom-coms so appealing to producers is that they are not that expensive to make. Like horror, rom-coms can earn huge returns at the box office. 2002's My Big Fat Greek Wedding cost just $5 million to make and it took in a colossal $368 million, making it the highest-grossing rom-com of all time. Rom-coms do not demand MCU budgets, making high returns easier to achieve. Major blockbusters should not necessarily be so quick to run away from romantic subplots either.

With so many recent major films being void of romance and charming romantic leads, Anyone But You could potentially spark a new wave of rom-com success stories.

Anyone But You just hit Blu-ray and DVD this week. The film is also currently available to buy or rent now on Amazon. It's also available to rent or own in UHD format on Prime Video.

