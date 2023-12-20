Anyone But You director Will Gluck hasn’t made a romantic comedy in nearly a decade, since Easy A and Friends With Benefits in the early 2010s. Perhaps he was a bit rusty since he admitted that the initial trailer was rather confusing to Entertainment Weekly. If you have a chance to rewatch it, you’d understand what Gluck meant when he said:

“If you saw that teaser without anything else, you'd think, 'Is someone going to get killed? Is this a thriller?'” But perhaps that enhances the charm of his upcoming movie. It is, after all, a huge letdown to see a teaser that divulges way too many spoilers.

The trailer did, however, clear a few things up: The romantic leads are not in a secret sadist relationship, and there is a powerful list of actors starring in the film. With all the familiar faces, Will Gluck certainly got the casting right, so let's investigate and find out who’s who is in 2023's potential rom-com of the year.

Sydney Sweeney as Bea

Image via Sony Pictures

Sydney Sweeny portrays the romantic lead, Bea, whose only intention is to get her parents off her back about an ex-boyfriend they are somehow still in love with. Not an easy task, as she’ll have to prove she’s truly moved on by pretending to date another suitor. But as you might expect, some feelings develop between Bea and her fake lover while they spend her sister's wedding in Sydney together, clumsily falling into one another's mishaps.

For Sweeny, romantic comedy parts aren’t her normal roles; she’s mostly famous for her Emmy-nominated characters in The White Lotus and Euphoria, which are most definitely more dramatic than Anyone But You. She might even have some chemistry with Justice Smith in The Voyeurs. Still, the thriller can’t compete against the hilarious connection she makes with her opposing romantic lead in the upcoming movie.

Glen Powell as Ben

Image via Sony Pictures

Glen Powell is the other romantic lead, Ben, whose intentions are slightly more honest, at least to Bea, as he only wants to pretend to date her to capture Margaret's attention (Charlee Fraser), another past lover of his. While Ben and Bea also have a past, they admit that any feelings they had for each other were only physical. But as they get to know one another on a deeper level, perhaps their connection won’t be so shallow after all.

While Glen Powell is a chiseled rock, perfectly cast for a rom-com, he started out, funnily enough, as The Long-fingered Boy in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over during his teenage years. He has steadily developed his career in some big-time blockbuster films like The Dark Knight Rises and 2022's Top Gun: Maverick, showcasing that he’s more than just a handsome fellow, which translates perfectly to his character in Anyone But You.

Darren Barnet as Jonathan

Image via Sony Pictures

Darren Barnet plays Bea’s parent's dream son-in-law, Jonathan, whom she was previously engaged to. Unbounounced to Bea, her parents invited Jonathan to tag along all the way to Sydney in an attempt to reunite the two.

Barnet is a subtle antagonist, not too different from his hot shot role in Gran Turismo as Matty Davis, the overly confident race car driver. It’s an understandable casting as the actor has skyrocketed in fame within a relatively short time period. Since his earliest appearances on television in 2017, his first film role didn’t come until 2020 in American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules. In the span of a few years, he’s already accomplished several more parts in movies with more to come, like Roadhouse, directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity).

Dermot Mulroney as Leo

Courtesy of Showtime

Bea’s father, Leo, is portrayed by Dermot Mulroney, who is enamored by her ex, Jonathan, saying, “He’s like a son to us.” Ironically, off-screen, Mulroney gives Powell sage advice about performing as a male lead in rom-coms, “You represent love to people and embrace that, it’s really special,” Powell recalls him saying in The Hollywood Reporter. Mulroney’s experience in My Best Friend's Wedding and Must Love Dogs makes him very qualified to understand what that kind of pressure feels like for a man.

Rachel Griffiths as Innie

Rachel Griffiths portrays Beas's mother, Innie. She, like her husband Leo, is obsessed with Jonathan and reunites them in Sydney. Another great casting call for Gluck, since Griffiths permanently moved back to Sydney from the United States in 2013, where most filming took place. Before leaving the U.S., she was in iconic films, including Blow. But since her repatriation to Australia, she hasn’t slowed down, and even played Bertha Doss in Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge.

Who Else Stars in ‘Anyone But You’?

Hadley Robinson plays Halle, Bea’s sister, and is the one whose actual wedding it is in Sydney. Robinson is known for acting in Greta Gerwig's Little Women, as well as having parts in I’m Thinking of Ending Things and Moxie.

Alexandra Shipp plays Claudia, the soon-to-be wife of Halle. She has similarly worked with Greta Gerwig, in Barbie, but is perhaps best known as Storm in X-Men: Apocalypse, Deadpool 2, and Dark Phoenix.

Michelle Hurd as Carol, Claudia’s mother and the soon-to-be mother-in-law to Halle, is well known for her history in TV roles, from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit to the recent Star Trek: Picard as Raffi Musiker. Not limited to television roles, some of her film work includes, Girl Most Likely, I Spit on Your Grave III: Vengeance Is Mine and Bad Hair.

Bryan Brown portrays Roger, Claudia’s father. Brown is an Australian actor who gained global recognition through his part in Breaker Morant as Lt. Peter Handcock. He has since acted alongside Tom Cruise in Cocktail and received the AFI award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Two Hands. Somewhat recently, he also undertook a voice-acting role as Mr. Rabbit in Peter Rabbit.

GaTa appears as Pete, who is a possible friend of Ben’s. GaTa is well known as the hype man in the hit series Dave. But his real life mirrors that role, as he was a real-life performer with Lil Wayne and Gym Class Heroes, and is currently working on his solo rap career. He even recently appeared in Good Mourning with Machine Gun Kelly as well as an episode on Apple TV’s Loot.