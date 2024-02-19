The Big Picture Anyone but You became a surprise hit, grossing $189 million globally despite a slow start.

Critics gave it a mixed rating, but audiences loved this modern Shakespeare adaptation.

Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, the rom-com will be available for purchase digitally tomorrow.

Your stay-at-home date night just got unwritten as 2023's biggest sleeper hit is now coming to retailers as Anyone but You, the romantic comedy smash hit that captured the imagination of the nation arrives on digital tomorrow. The film, which stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, has continued to bring in audiences around the world, becoming a surprise sleeper hit.

Anyone but You became one of the highest-grossing R-rated rom-coms in a decade, despite a somewhat disappointing opening weekend over the Christmas period. However, word-of-mouth for the movie was exceptional and, coupled with terrific viral marketing via TikTok as well as very game antics by Sweeney and Powell while promoting it, the movie became a bona fide sensation.

The movie begins with the protagonists' first meeting in a coffee shop, which leads to a romantic evening. However, their interaction soon turns sour, leading to an uncomfortable encounter when they meet again six months later. Fate brings them back together at a wedding, where Bea's (played by Sweeney) sister and Ben's (Powell) best friend are tying the knot. In this setting, they attempt to put aside their negative feelings for the sake of their loved ones. The story is predominantly set in Sydney, Australia.

How Successful is 'Anyone but You'?

The movie's financial success has been immensely surprising, having now grossed $189 million globally after grossing $7.8 million this weekend internationally on top of a $2.83 million four-day domestic haul. That also gave the film the distinction of becoming the highest-grossing live-action Shakespeare adaptation in film history — for those unaware, the film is a modern retelling of William Shakespeare's classic comedic farce, Much Ado About Nothing.

Anyone But You has received a range of responses so far, with its Rotten Tomatoes score reflecting a divide: it holds a "rotten" rating of 51% from critics, yet boasts a notably higher audience approval of 87%. This suggests a significant difference in perspective between professional critics and general viewers, who might prefer a more casual, entertaining experience for a movie date night. Collider's Maggie Boccella commended Powell's "charming" portrayal in the film, while she described Sweeney's performance as somewhat "flat." The romantic comedy also features Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Dermot Mulroney, and Darren Barnet in its cast.

Anyone but You will be available to buy tomorrow on digital.