Displaying the sort of legs that you’d normally expect from a prestige awards contender, Sony’s romantic comedy Anyone But You passed a significant domestic box office milestone on Friday when it crossed the $50 million mark. Starring two of the buzziest young stars in Hollywood — Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell — Anyone But You had been generating online interest weeks before its release in December. Sony appeared to be confused about how to market it, releasing two trailers that widely differed in tone.

The movie had a somewhat soft launch amid a slew of other holiday titles on December 22, grossing just $6 million in its first weekend. But what happened next has been nothing short of astonishing. The movie generated $8.7 million in its second weekend, and $9.7 million in its third. This past week, Anyone But You has been consistently topping the domestic charts, out-performing the blockbuster hit Wonka. On its fourth Friday, the film generated $2.1 million.

This is no small feat for a romantic comedy film, especially one that has been rated R. It was widely believed in the last few years that the genre had been relegated to streaming. Barring a handful of theatrical hits — The Lost City, Ticket to Paradise — studios weren’t really showing much interest in releasing star-driven romantic comedy movies in theaters. But there was a glimmer of hope last year, when Jennifer Lawrence led fellow Sony release No Hard Feelings to $50.5 million domestically and nearly $90 million worldwide.

'Anyone But You' Has Emerged as a True Sleeper Hit

Anyone But You will overtake No Hard Feelings at the domestic box office today, and has a decent chance of outperforming the film globally as well. The film’s current worldwide total stands at $65 million. Anyone But You was produced on a reported budget of $25 million, and marks director Will Gluck’s fifth outright hit for Sony, after Easy A, Friends with Benefits, and his two Peter Rabbit movies.

Reviews for Anyone But You have been mixed. The film currently sits at a “rotten” 51% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score, however, is way more positive at 87%. In her review, Collider’s Maggie Boccella praised Powell’s performance as "charming," but described Sweeney as “flat.” Anyone But You also stars Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Dermot Mulroney and Darren Barnet. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.