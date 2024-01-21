The Big Picture Anyone But You went from a disappointing opening to a box office sensation, crossing the $100 million mark worldwide.

The romantic comedy sets a new record as the most successful R-rated rom-com since 2016.

The film's success was unexpected, with increasing box office earnings over three consecutive weekends, driven by word-of-mouth.

The remarkable rise of Anyone But You continues as one of 2023's most disappointing opening weekend films has turned into one of 2024's most impressive success stories. The romantic comedy starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell is now officially beyond the point of a sleeper hit and can be labeled a box office sensation following the news that the film, from Sony and Columbia Pictures, has now crossed the $100 million mark at the worldwide box office.

The film crossed the massive milestone this weekend and, in doing so, set a new record as the most successful R-rated romantic comedy since Bridget Jones' Baby in 2016. The movie's worldwide earnings now total $100.2 million. In the U.S., the film earned $1.740 million on Friday, followed by $2.320 million on Saturday, and is forecasted to bring in $1.340 million on Sunday across 2,928 theaters.

This is expected to result in a weekend total of $5.400 million, elevating its cumulative domestic earnings to $64.222 million by Sunday. On the international front, Anyone But You garnered $10.6 million this weekend, boosting its total international revenue to $36.0 million. The film continued to perform well in existing markets, with only a 14% drop in earnings. The success of the movie could not possibly have been anticipated when it opened to just $7 million, opening alongside Migration, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Iron Claw on Christmas Day last year. However, it saw increases in box office takings for three consecutive weekends, signaling a true word-of-mouth hit.

What Is 'Anyone But You' About?

The film revolves around Bea and Ben, played by Sweeney and Powell — who look like they were designed in a laboratory for beautiful people. The pair have a chance encounter and spend a magical night together, before accidentally ticking each other off the next morning due to a misunderstanding. Fate brings them together once more at a wedding, where Sweeney's sister and Powell's best friend are getting married.

Here, they try to overcome their mutual apathy toward each other for the benefit of their family and friends. Set almost entirely in gorgeous Sydney, Australia, the movie also stars the likes of Rachel Griffiths and Dermot Mulroney in key supporting roles. It also brought the Natasha Bedingfield hit "Unwritten" back to life, with TikTok particularly enjoying getting to focus on a new fun musical number.

