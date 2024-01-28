The Big Picture Anyone But You defies expectations, becoming one of the highest-grossing R-rated rom-coms in a decade.

The film continues to perform well internationally, earning a cumulative worldwide total of $126.6 million.

Reviews for the film are mixed, with critics giving it a 51% "rotten" score on Rotten Tomatoes, but the audience score sits at 87%.

Anyone But You is the little rom-com that could, as it continues to defy expectations and bring in audiences. The viral sensation and buzzy picture which stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell has continued to bring in audiences, with the total worldwide gross now equating to 5x its initial haul, a remarkable result for a film with such low expectations going into its launch five weekends ago. Indeed, the film is one of the highest-grossing R-rated rom-coms in a decade.

This weekend, the movie picked up another $1.5 million on Friday, $2.17 million on Saturday, and is projected to earn $1.13 million on Sunday across 2,885 locations. The projected weekend total stands at $4.8 million, elevating its domestic gross to $71.196 million as of Sunday. Internationally, Anyone But You earned $14.2 million internationally, raising its cumulative international earnings to $55.4 million and global total to $126.6 million. Existing markets continued to perform exceptionally well, witnessing a remarkable 3% increase from last weekend. The movie is currently playing on over 6,000 screens across 48 markets. In Italy, the film debuted with an impressive $1.2 million, marking the strongest rom-com opening in the market since 2016 and setting a record for director Will Gluck's highest-ever debut.

In Germany, the film maintained its top position in the second week, earning $2.5 million, a 17% increase, for a total of $5.6 million locally. In Mexico, it climbed to the top spot in its second week, up 18%, with earnings of $1.6 million and a cumulative of $3.6 million. The UK market contributed $1.0 million in its fifth week, a 26% decline, bringing its total to $10.6 million. The film finished in the top spot in Australia, where the film is set, for the fifth consecutive weekend, earning $980K, down 13%, for a total of $12.3 million.

Is 'Anyone but You' a Good Film?

Reviews for Anyone But You have been mixed to date. The film currently sits at a “rotten” 51% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, but the audience score is extremely high, at 87%, indicating a disconnect between critics and viewers perhaps looking to turn off their brains when heading to the movies for a date night. In her review, Collider’s Maggie Boccella praised Powell’s performance as "charming," but, conversely, felt that Sweeney's performance in the movie came across as “flat.” Anyone But You also stars Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Dermot Mulroney, and Darren Barnet. You can watch the romantic comedy in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Anyone But You
After an amazing first date, Bea and Ben's fiery attraction turns ice cold - until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.
Release Date December 22, 2023
Director Will Gluck
Cast Sydney Sweeney , Glen Powell , Alexandra Shipp , Darren Barnet
Runtime 103 minutes
Main Genre Comedy

