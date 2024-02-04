The Big Picture Against expectations, Sony's romantic comedy Anyone But You is achieving box office success, grossing $150 million worldwide.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are well on their way to becoming notable movie stars, in part thanks to the film's success.

Reviews have been mixed, but the film has a strong audience score, indicating that it is resonating with viewers.

Against all odds, Sony’s R-rated romantic comedy Anyone But You is continuing to deliver the sort of box office performance that would normally be associated with serious awards contenders. The movie had a relatively soft opening back in December, but delivered exceptional holds across the next month, and has now passed a massive milestone at the global box office.

After 45 days of release, Anyone But You has hit the $150 million mark worldwide. The film’s domestic box office total stands at $76 million, with another $3.5 million coming this weekend, its seventh. Anyone But You has grossed $75 million from overseas markets, defying expectations for not only theatrical R-rated films, but also the romantic-comedy genre. The film’s top foreign markets are Australia ($13 million), the U.K. ($11 million) and Germany ($8 million).

Having established Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell as the two hottest stars of their generation, the effect of the film's success can already be felt, with Netflix debuting the trailer for Powell’s Hit Man recently, and Sony centering Sweeney in its marketing for the upcoming Madame Web. Both stars had already been a part of hit projects before Anyone But You, but this takes them to the next level. The same can also be said about director Will Gluck, who broke out over a decade ago with Easy A, and followed it up with Friends with Benefits. But just as the romantic comedy was falling out of favor in theaters, he pivoted to directing two Peter Rabbit movies, also for Sony.

We're Witnessing the Birth of Two Major Movie Stars

Anyone But You will now set its sights on overtaking the two biggest romantic-comedies of the post-pandemic era — Ticket to Paradise ($172 million worldwide) and The Lost City ($192 million worldwide). Produced on a reported budget of $25 million, the movie will get an extended cut for the Valentine’s weekend in February, by which time it should be closer to passing the $100 million mark domestically.

Reviews haven’t really affected the film; Anyone But You sits at a “rotten” 52% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, but its audience score is way more impressive at 87%. In her review, Collider’s Maggie Boccella praised Powell’s charming performance, but criticized Sweeney for “seeming glassy-eyed in nearly every frame.” Also starring Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, Bryan Brown, and Rachel Griffiths, Anyone But You is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.