The Big Picture Sony's romantic comedy Anyone But You has become a sleeper hit, grossing $170 million globally.

The film was produced on a low budget of $25 million but has generated strong word-of-mouth and audience scores.

Anyone But You is set to overtake Ticket to Paradise and aims to surpass The Lost City in worldwide box office revenue.

Poised to receive a bump next week thanks to Valentine’s Day, Sony’s word-of-mouth hit Anyone But You delivered yet another strong holdover at the global box office. The romantic comedy had a soft opening back in December, despite having generated considerable buzz in the weeks leading up to its release. But it has since emerged as a true sleeper hit, delivering the sort of week-on-week holds that one would normally associate with awards season hits.

Now playing with additional footage, Anyone But You grossed $2.7 million domestically this weekend, as it hit the $80 million mark after 52 days of release. The film has also touched the $90 million mark in overseas markets, making it the rare American rom-com to travel worldwide. With a combined global gross of $170 million, Anyone But You is poised to overtake 2022’s Ticket to Paradise ($172 million) in worldwide box office revenue soon. It will next set its sights on The Lost City, the rom-com-adjacent hit that grossed $192 million globally, also in 2022.

Unlike The Lost City and Ticket to Paradise, however, Anyone But You was produced on a relatively low budget of $25 million. The film generated attention prior to release for the palpable chemistry shared by its stars, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, who’ve just been elevated to the A-list. Following the film’s success, Netflix debuted a teaser for Powell’s hotly anticipated comedy Hit Man, while Sony brought Sweeney to the front and center of the marketing for its upcoming superhero film, Madame Web. In Anyone But You, they play two attractive people who pretend to be a couple at a destination wedding in Australia. Speaking of which, Australia remains the film’s top overseas market, with $13.7 million in revenue. The film has grossed $12.6 million in the U.K., $10.3 million in Germany, $6.8 million in Mexico, and $5.6 million in Italy.

Can 'Anyone But You' Hit the $200 Million Mark Worldwide?

Anyone But You opened to mixed reviews from critics — the movie sits at a “rotten” 53% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes — but has been especially popular with audiences. It earned an 87% audience score on RT, and a B+ CinemaScore from opening day crowds. In her review, Collider’s Maggie Bocella praised Powell’s charming performance, but was critical of Sweeney’s acting, calling her "glass-eyed in nearly every frame." Also starring Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, Bryan Brown, and Rachel Griffiths, Anyone But You is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Anyone But You 4 10 After an amazing first date, Bea and Ben's fiery attraction turns ice cold - until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple. Release Date December 22, 2023 Director Will Gluck Cast Sydney Sweeney , Glen Powell , Alexandra Shipp , Darren Barnet

