The Big Picture Anyone but You is based on Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing , focusing on the witty Beatrice and Benedick.

The film's global success, grossing $189 million, makes it the highest-grossing live-action Shakespeare adaptation.

Despite mixed reviews, the movie earned an 87% audience score and a B+ CinemaScore, captivating audiences.

The global phenomenon that is Anyone but You keeps on chugging along nicely and even recently passed something of a cultural milestone. The movie, which features Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell as a ridiculously good-looking duo, who go from lovers to enemies to lovers again, has been a stunning sleeper hit for Sony Pictures but what some fans may not know about the movie is that it is adapted from one of William Shakespeare's best-known texts, Much Ado About Nothing.

Although Shakespeare's play focuses on Claudio and Hero, a young couple who fall in love and plan to marry, Anyone but You is based on the secondary plot involving Beatrice and Benedick, who are both witty, outspoken, and swear off marriage. Throughout the play, through a series of humorous and cunning tricks played by their friends, they are made to fall in love with each other, a key plot of the film. Admittedly, subtlety isn't the movie's strong point, as there are quotes from the play dotted around, and the characters are named Bea and Ben.

The success of the film, which has now grossed $189 million globally after grossing $7.8 million this weekend internationally on top of a $2.83 million four-day domestic haul, also solidifies its place at the top of another list — the film is the highest-grossing live-action Shakespeare adaptation in film history. Now, some context should be applied here. This does not include 2019's The Lion King, which is marketed as live-action but is entirely CGI animation. This list is also not adjusted for inflation. Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet, for example, would be sitting at nearly $300 million if that were the case. But the numbers are what they are.

Live Action Adaptation Starring Shakespeare Play Box Office Gross Anyone But You (2023) Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney Much Ado About Nothing $189 Million Romeo + Juliet (1996) Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes Romeo and Juliet $147.6 million West Side Story (2021) Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler Romeo and Juliet $76 million She's the Man (2006) Amanda Bynes and Channing Tatum Twelfth Night $57 million 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger The Taming of the Shrew $53.5 million

Is 'Anyone But You' Worth Seeing?

Image via Sony

Anyone But You opened to mixed reviews from critics — the movie sits at a “rotten” 53% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes — but has caught the imagination of audiences, as the box office receipts show. It earned an 87% audience score on RT, and a B+ CinemaScore from opening day crowds. In her review, Collider’s Maggie Boccella thoroughly enjoyed Powell’s charming performance, but was critical of Sweeney’s display in the movie, calling her "glass-eyed in nearly every frame." Also starring Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, Bryan Brown, and Rachel Griffiths, Anyone But You continues to play in theatres. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Anyone But You 4 10 After an amazing first date, Bea and Ben's fiery attraction turns ice cold - until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple. Release Date December 22, 2023 Director Will Gluck Cast Sydney Sweeney , Glen Powell , Alexandra Shipp , Darren Barnet Runtime 103 minutes Main Genre Comedy

Get Tickets