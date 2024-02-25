The Big Picture Anyone But You has passed $200 million at the global box office, becoming a standout success in the romantic comedy genre.

The film's universal appeal is evident in top markets like Australia, the UK, and Germany, showcasing its wide-reaching popularity.

The film is loosely based on Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing.

This weekend's global box office results revealed a significant milestone for Columbia Pictures' Anyone But You as the film's worldwide earnings soared past the $200 million mark, despite releasing last week on digital. The romantic comedy, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, has shown impressive resilience and appeal, amassing another $6.0 million from 4,400 screens across 48 markets, which elevated its international cumulative total to $112.8 million and pushed its global earnings to an incredible $200.0 million.

Domestically, the film garnered $378,000 on Friday, $532,000 on Saturday, and an estimated $350,000 on Sunday from 1,455 locations. This weekend projection of $1.260 million brings the domestic gross to an impressive $87.005 million through Sunday. That tally is scarcely believable for a film that launched with very little expectation.

Since its release during the festive Christmas period, Anyone but You has not only captivated audiences but also sustained its momentum, transforming into a full-blown social phenomenon. This remarkable achievement also made it the most successful R-rated romantic comedy worldwide since Bridget Jones's Baby in 2016. Its earnings have also surpassed those of other recent romantic comedies, such as Ticket To Paradise and No Hard Feelings, with its takings underscoring its exceptional performance in a competitive genre.

A closer look at the performance across its top 10 markets further illustrates the film's wide-reaching appeal. Australia leads with $14.7 million, followed closely by the UK and Germany, with $14.2 million and $13.9 million, respectively. Other significant contributions come from Mexico, Italy, Brazil, Spain, the Netherlands, France, and Israel, showcasing the film's universal appeal. An appeal which, if we're honest, is probably less to do with the film's writing and more to do with how absolutely gorgeous its two stars are. Sex still sells, even in 2024. The people want spicy movies, and they are making their voices heard.

What Is 'Anyone but You' About?

Firstly, it's adapted from one of William Shakespeare's best-known texts, Much Ado About Nothing. The film swiftly brings us into the life of Bea, portrayed by Sweeney, a young woman at a personal crossroads after abandoning her legal studies. Her venture into a coffee shop, in a desperate search for a bathroom, leads her to cross paths with Ben, played by Powell, who is perennially unlucky in love. Their encounter, your classic "meet cute," blossoms into an enchanting first date, which concludes with Bea's mysterious departure from Ben's place, much to Ben's chagrin and Bea's regret.

Fate throws them together again at a significant wedding, compelling them to masquerade as a couple for their friends' sake, sparking a series of comedic upheavals. As the pretense escalates, so does their connection, leading Bea and Ben to unexpectedly discover genuine love amidst the charade. There's also nudity and a koala, but those occur separately.

The movie is still playing in theaters, but if you and your besties want a night of karaoke, singing to Natasha Bedingfield's "Unwritten" over and over again, you can buy the movie on Digital right now.

Anyone But You
After an amazing first date, Bea and Ben's fiery attraction turns ice cold - until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.
Release Date December 22, 2023
Director Will Gluck
Cast Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, Alexandra Shipp, Darren Barnet
Runtime 103 minutes
Main Genre Comedy

