Anyone But You may have been released on digital already but that hasn't prevented the most unstoppable romantic comedy in a generation from continuing to breeze past milestones at the worldwide box office. The movie, which stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, has shown impressive resilience and appeal in the face of massive releases and stayed in the right. And in this latest achievement, it may have pulled off its most daring feat yet as, following this weekend's takings globally, the movie has now officially overtaken The Marvels. Anyone But You grossed an estimated $4.4 million internationally this weekend, giving it an international total of $119.3 million and a global tally of $207.2 million.

That's enough to overtake The Marvels' $206.1 million worldwide gross. It's a big statement, not just for a nadir for superhero movies, but also a declaration of victory for sensibly-budgeted films too. And while Anyone But You can hardly be declared a classic, it stays in its lane and provides exactly what its target audience wants to see.

Released during the festive Christmas season, the TikTok-favourite movie has captured and maintained the attention of audiences used to watching content vertically, rather than on a big screen, evolving into a widespread social phenomenon. This impressive feat has established it as the most successful R-rated romantic comedy globally since Bridget Jones's Baby in 2016. Moreover, its box office receipts have outstripped those of recent romantic comedies like Ticket To Paradise and No Hard Feelings highlighting its extraordinary success in a competitive field.

What Is 'Anyone But You' About?

Opening with Bea, played by Sweeney, at a pivotal moment in her life after leaving her legal studies, the film draws inspiration from William Shakespeare's renowned play, Much Ado About Nothing. A chance visit to a coffee shop in search of a restroom serendipitously brings her together with Ben, portrayed by Powell, a man consistently unlucky in love. This encounter, a quintessential "meet cute," evolves into a magical first date, ending in Bea's sudden exit from Ben's apartment, leaving both Ben puzzled and Bea filled with remorse — until she hears him sh*t-talking her in her absence.

Their story takes a whimsical turn when fate reunites them at a friend's wedding, where circumstances force them to pretend to be a couple, triggering a chain of comedic events. As they navigate through the pretense, Bea and Ben's relationship deepens, leading them to find true love in an unexpected comedy of errors. Amidst the unfolding romance and laughter, the narrative also includes moments of nudity, near-death experiences, and an unrelated incident involving a koala.

