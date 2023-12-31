The Big Picture Anyone But You has had a successful international roll-out, grossing nearly $6 million in 14 markets.

The film has generated $27 million at the domestic box office and has a cumulative global haul of around $33 million.

The romantic comedy is playing on over 1,400 screens worldwide and is expected to finish just outside the top five in its second weekend at the crowded domestic box office.

After an encouraging performance at the domestic box office over 10 days, Sony’s romantic comedy, Anyone But You, began its international roll-out in 14 markets on a similarly promising note. Directed by Will Gluck and starring arguably two of the brightest young stars in Hollywood — Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell — Anyone But You grossed just under $6 million from overseas territories this weekend.

The movie debuted last week and has since generated $27 million stateside, including projected figures for Monday. The film’s cumulative global haul stands at around $33 million, against a reported budget of $25 million. Anyone But You is playing in over 1,400 screens worldwide, with Australia leading the pack this week with a $3 million haul since Boxing Day. The U.K. followed with $1.6 million, also across six days. Key upcoming markets for the movie are Germany and Mexico (Jan 18), Spain (Jan 19), France (Jan 24), and Brazil and Italy (Jan 25). Anyone But You is projected to finish just outside the top five in its second weekend at the crowded domestic box office, which is being led by holdover hit Wonka.

The movie was released on the back of solid buzz, predominantly surrounding its stars and a couple of curiously conflicted trailers. Sweeney, who broke out with a supporting role on HBO’s Euphoria, will soon be seen in Sony’s Madame Web. Powell, on the other hand, has rom-com experience, having broken out with the Netflix movie Set it Up. He has since starred in Top Gun: Maverick and is generating pre-release buzz for his performance in Richard Linklater’s upcoming Hit Man. He will also star in Lee Isaac Chung’s Twisters.

Can 'Anyone But You' Help Revive the Theatrical Rom-Com?

Director Gluck has also seen significant success in the romantic comedy genre, having previously helmed Friends with Benefits after establishing himself with Easy A. The genre itself is experiencing something of a rebound theatrically, after being relegated to streaming over the past few years. Recent hits include The Lost City and Ticket to Paradise, which grossed $192 million and $172 million worldwide, respectively.

Responses to Anyone But You have been mixed. The film currently sits at a “rotten” 52% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Collider’s Maggie Boccella called it “bad Shakespeare fan-fiction” in her review, and criticized Sweeney’s performance as “flat.” She did, however, report that Powell was as “charming” as ever. You can watch Anyone But You in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Anyone But You After an amazing first date, Bea and Ben's fiery attraction turns ice cold - until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple. Release Date December 22, 2023 Director Will Gluck Cast Sydney Sweeney , Glen Powell , Alexandra Shipp , Darren Barnet

